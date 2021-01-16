USHL hockey: Steel rough up Black Hawks, 5-1

CHICAGO – For the second straight night the Waterloo Black Hawks gave up four or more goals in a period as Waterloo dropped a United States Hockey League game, 5-1, to the Chicago Steel Saturday.

One night after giving up four goals in the first period of a 7-4 loss to Dubuque, the Black Hawks took a 1-0 lead in the first period when Wyatt Schingoethe scored with 5:52 left in the period on an assist from Kyler Kleven.

But the Steel exploded for five goals in the second period, two from Sean Farrell as Chicago cruised to a victory in penalty-filled game.

Waterloo hosts Omaha Tuesday at Young Arena in a 7:05 p.m. game.

Chicago 5, Waterloo 1

SCORE BY PERIODS

Waterloo 1 0 0 — 1

Chicago 0 5 0 — 5

FIRST PERIOD – 1. Waterloo, Wyatt Schingoethe (Max Sasson, Kyler Kleven), 14:08. Penalties – Owen Ozar, Wat (slashing), 8:17, Ryan O’Hara, Wat (high sticking), 17:01.