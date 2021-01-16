USHL hockey: Steel rough up Black Hawks, 5-1

CHICAGO – For the second straight night the Waterloo Black Hawks gave up four or more goals in a period as Waterloo dropped a United States Hockey League game, 5-1, to the Chicago Steel Saturday.
One night after giving up four goals in the first period of a 7-4 loss to Dubuque, the Black Hawks took a 1-0 lead in the first period when Wyatt Schingoethe scored with 5:52 left in the period on an assist from Kyler Kleven.
But the Steel exploded for five goals in the second period, two from Sean Farrell as Chicago cruised to a victory in penalty-filled game.
Waterloo hosts Omaha Tuesday at Young Arena in a 7:05 p.m. game.
Chicago 5, Waterloo 1
SCORE BY PERIODS
Waterloo 1 0 0 — 1
Chicago 0 5 0 — 5
FIRST PERIOD – 1. Waterloo, Wyatt Schingoethe (Max Sasson, Kyler Kleven), 14:08. Penalties – Owen Ozar, Wat (slashing), 8:17, Ryan O’Hara, Wat (high sticking), 17:01.
SECOND PERIOD – 2. Chicago, Erik Middendorf (Sean Farrell, Ian Moore), 7:10, 3. Chicago, Luca Fantilli (Anthony Dowd, Jack Babbage), 15:17, 4. Chicago, Farrell (Colton Huard, Matt Coronto), 16:32, 5. Chicago, Farrell (unassisted), 18:53. Penalties – David Ma, Chi (interference), 9:03.
THIRD PERIOD – No scoring. Penalties – Mason Reiners, Wat (high sticking), 4:11, Matt Argentina, Wat (boarding), 6:17, Sasson, Wat (roughing double minor), 11:49, Ma, Chi (roughing), 11:49, Jackson Blake. Chi (slashing), 12:42. Kleven, Wat (roughing, misconduct), 14:49, Farrell, Chi (roughing, misconduct), 14:49, Argentina, Wat (kneeing), 16:05, David Gucciardi, Wat (roughing, misconduct), 16:05, Coronata, Chi (roughing), 16:05, O’Hara, Wat (slashing), 19:17.
SHOTS ON GOAL
Watelroo 6 9 11 — 26
Chicago 10 13 11 — 34
Goalies – Waterloo, Charlie Glockner (29 saves). Chicago, Nick Haas (25 Saves). Referees – Tyler Hascall and Anthony Vikhter. Linesmen – Logan Bellgraph and Cameron McCambridge.