USHL Hockey: Smaby, Popinga named to U.S. Junior Select Team Staff

WATERLOO -- USA Hockey announced Waterloo Black Hawks head coach Matt Smaby and strength coach/equipment manager Spenser Popinga as members of the 2022 Junior Select Team Staff, Tuesday.

Tabbed as an assistant coach, Smaby described the opportunity as special and said he looked forward to representing his country at the World Junior A Challenge, next month.

In his second year as head coach of the Black Hawks, Smaby has led Waterloo to a 6-5-0 record including wins in four of the last 5 contests.

Popinga will serve as the strength & conditioning coach/equipment manager for the U.S. Team. It will be the third time Popinga has represented the Black Hawks as a staff member at the event. Popinga served in the same role in 2018 and 2019 as the United State won gold and bronze, respectively.

“I look forward to helping our team chase a gold medal,” Popinga said. “This will be a physically and mentally demanding two weeks for the 22-players on this team but is also a great development opportunity for each one of them.

The United States will compete against teams representing Latvia, Sweden and eastern and western Canada in the event which lasts from December 11-18 in Cornwall, Ontario, Canada.