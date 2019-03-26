WATERLOO — Tuesday night’s United States Hockey League game at Young Arena had a playoff feel to it.
Waterloo carried a one-point lead in the Western Conference over Sioux Falls into the contest in a matchup of teams that have already clinched postseason berths.
Fittingly, this battle went to a shootout with the visiting Stampede connecting for the only shootout score in a 5-4 victory that left the teams tied with identical 34-14-5-2 records.
“We picked up a valuable point tonight,” Black Hawks coach P.K. O’Handley said. “We played a strong first and third period, but they played a great second period. We have a long way to go yet and all-in-all I cannot fault anyone for the lines we went with tonight. We needed to get a point and we got one.”
The Black Hawks looked to take control early in the game, scoring the first two goals. James Marooney notched the first 3:30 in to the opening frame. Emil Ohrvall, who had an assist on the first tally, gave the Hawks a 2-0 edge.
The Stampede answered three minutes later before Vladislav Firstov put in a highlight goal with just 90 seconds remaining in the first period.
With Waterloo on the charge, Firstov picked up the puck behind the net and skated to the left of Stampede goalie Alec Calvaruso, made a move in the circle, then fired a shot on net. The puck laid free for a second and Firstov gathered it once again and sent a rocket into the back of the nylon while he was being taken down by a pair of Stampede defensemen.
The momentum was clearly on the Black Hawks’ bench, but a miscue allowed the Stampede to take it quickly away, as Max Crozier chipped in an easy offering with just seven second remaining on the clock.
Sioux Falls scored the only two goals of the second period for a 4-3 lead, but the Black Hawks’ Xander Lamppa got Waterloo even in the third period with a power play goal.
“I knew we needed to get a goal quick because we suddenly let the game get away from us,” said Lamppa. “I parked in front of the net and told the guys we need to put shots on goal and make things happen. I cannot believe I was left alone on that and knew I had to score. The net was pretty big.”
With nothing settled through three periods and overtime, a shootout was left to decide the issue.
Artem Ivanyuzhenkov was second man up for the Stampede and he made his shot true while the Black Hawks were denied on all three of their attempts.
“We played our way in the third and it is too bad we couldn’t finish it,” said Lamppa. “This just goes to show you have to work hard every night, every period. We have seven tough games left to play and each one will be like the playoffs. We need to use these games to get revved up for the playoffs.”
Sioux Falls 5, Waterloo 4, SO
SCORE BY PERIODS
Sioux Falls 2 2 0 0 1 — 5
Waterloo 3 0 1 0 0 — 4
FIRST PERIOD — 1. Waterloo, Marooney (Cassetti, Ohrvall), 3:30. 2. Waterloo, Ohrvall (Cassetti Marooney), pp, 10:36. 3. Sioux Falls, Romano (Swankler, Phillips), pp, 13:48. 4. Waterloo, Firstov (Waldron, Palmer), 18:15. 5. Sioux Falls, Crozier (unassisted), 19:53. Penalties — Lee-SF (tripping) 5:35, Crozier-SF (slashing) 10:00, Paul-Wat. (roughing) 12:48.
SECOND PERIOD — 6. Sioux Falls, Stevens (Crozier), 5:05. 7. Sioux Falls, Romano (Swankler, Phillips), pp, 8:30. Penalties — Firstov-Wat. (head contact) 7:05, Kessel-SF (roughing) 10:20, Haskins-Wat. (roughing) 10:20, Marooney-Wat. (holding) 10:47, Ivanyuzhenkov-SF (tripping) 19:58.
THIRD PERIOD — 8. Waterloo, Lamppa (Cameron, Szmagaj), pp, 4:58. Penalties — Marooney-Wat. (slashing) :31, Britt-SF (interference) 4:14, Firstov-Wat. (tripping) 6:27, Schingoethe-Wat. (holding) 20:00.
OVERTIME — No scoring. No penalties.
SHOOTOUT — Sioux Falls (Ivanyuzhenkov). Waterloo (none).
SHOTS ON GOAL
Sioux Falls 14 17 12 5 1 — 49
Waterloo 13 8 12 1 0 — 34
Power-plays — Sioux Falls, 2-for-6. Waterloo, 2-for-4.
Goaltenders — Sioux Falls, Calvaruso (34 SOG, 30 saves). Waterloo, Fear (48 SOG, 44 saves).
Officials — Referees, Krasnichuk, Stragar. Linesmen, Darcy, Rankin. Att. — 1,907.
