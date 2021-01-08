USHL Hockey: Sioux Falls goalie Noah Grannan shuts down Waterloo

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Sioux Falls broke free from an early 1-1 tie and scored the final four goals during a 5-1 victory over the Waterloo Black Hawks Friday night at the SANFORD Premier Center.
Waterloo (5-9-0-0) was defeated despite holding a 36-27 advantage in shots on goal.
Brent Johnson scored the first two goals for Sioux Falls (7-8-1-0) and Will Dineen also lit the lamp twice. Sioux Falls goalie Noah Grannan made 35 saves.
Waterloo’s lone score was a shorthanded goal by Max Sasson that tied the game six minutes into the second period.
Sioux Falls 5, Waterloo 1
SCORE BY PERIODS
Waterloo;0;1;0 - 1
Sioux Falls;1;2;2 - 5
FIRST PERIOD -- 1. Sioux Falls, Johnson (Fantauzzi, Pinoniemi), 4:40. Penalties-Levens-SF (slashing), 13:44.
SECOND PERIOD -- 2. Waterloo, Sasson 6:02 (SH). 3. Sioux Falls, Johnson (Smith), 13:12. 4. Sioux Falls, Dineen (Pinoniemi, Johnson), 18:58 (PP). Penalties-Wylie-Wat. (slashing), 5:39, Sundquist-SF (holding), 9:47; Hansen-Wat (too many men), 18:15.
THIRD PERIOD -- 5. Sioux Falls, Dineen (Haskins, Pabich), 7:33. 6. Sioux Falls, Turner (Pinoniemi, Fantauzzi), 12:46. Penalties-Schweitzer-SF (roughing), 13:34.
SHOTS ON GOAL
Waterloo;12;11;13 - 36
Sioux Falls;7;9;11 - 27
Power Play -- Waterloo 0-for-3, Sioux Falls 1-for-1.
Goalies -- Waterloo, Glockner (27 shots, 22 saves). Sioux Falls, Grannan (36 shots-35 saves).
Referees-Pat Jacobs, Trevor Wohlford.
Linesmen-Eric Arrigo, Cameron McCambridge.
SCORE BY PERIODS
Waterloo; 0;1;1 -- 2
Fargo;2;0;2 -- 4
FIRST PERIOD – 1. Fargo, Tristan Broz (Ryan Richardson), 15:36, 2. Fargo, Jeremy Davidson (Aaron Huglen), 17:38. Penalties – None.
SECOND PERIOD – 3. Waterloo, Ryan O’Hara (David Gucciardi), 4:56. Penalties -- Penalties – Erik Bargholtz (checking from behind, game misconduct), 9:31, Wyatt Schingoethe, Wat (tripping), 17:53.
THIRD PERIOD – 4. Fargo, Bargholtz (Trevor Griebel), 8:02, 5. Fargo, Cody Monds (Huglen, Matthew Crasa), 14:07, pp, 6. Waterloo, Owen Ozar (John Waldron), 15:47, pp. Penalties – Mason Reiners, Wat (tripping), 4:18, Crasa, Far (tripping), 8:11, Zane Demsey, Wat (tripping), 12:25, Austin Wong, Far (tripping), 14:46, Schingoethe, Wat (holding), 15:59, Monds, Far (high sticking), 16:45.
SHOTS ON GOAL
Waterloo;9;13;4 -- 26
Fargo;9;11;10 – 30
Goalies – Waterloo, Charlie Glockner (26 saves). Fargo, Andrew Miller (24 saves). Referee – Jake Jackson. Linesmen – Kendall Hanley and Jacob Kamrass.
