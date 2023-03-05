SIOUX CITY - The Sioux City Musketeers pulled ahead early, and the Waterloo Black Hawks couldn’t catch up Sunday in a game which finished 6-2 at Tyson Events Center.

The loss ended an embryonic three-game Hawks winning streak. It was Waterloo’s largest margin of defeat since a 6-2 contest against the Sioux Falls Stampede on December 2nd.

The Musketeers jumped in front with two first period goals from Grant Slukynsky, taking their initial lead at 7:29. Slukynsky made his way into the offensive zone on left wing and hit the top corner with a shot from the dot. Then on the only power play of the period, Dylan Godbout moved the puck to the edge of the crease, where it come loose for a moment before Slukynsky swept it in.

In the second, the Hawks put 19 shots on net, but only one got past Croix Kochendorfer. During a power play at 9:32, Sam Rinzel stepped around a defender and to the edge of the crease, shielding the puck before he flipped a backhander under the crossbar.

Sioux City renewed their multigoal lead at 11:31 of the third. After skating four-on-four, the Musketeers went to a power play, with Ryan Conmy capitalizing on a one-timer from the top of the left circle.

Griffin Erdman brought Waterloo back within a goal less than two minutes later, scoring on the rebound of Ben Robertson’s shot, all stemming from an offensive zone faceoff win.

However, Sioux City scored three times in the last four minutes to leave no doubt. At 16:10, Max Strand made the most of a second chance after his initial backhander hit the post. Conmy scored into an empty net 26 seconds later. Then former Black Hawk Grayson Badger found the net on an unassisted wraparound at 17:29.

After the Hawks were held to four shots on goal in the first period, Waterloo ended up outshooting the Musketeers 33-19.

Waterloo’s third consecutive road game will be next Friday when they visit Sioux Falls. The Black Hawks are back home Saturday, March 11th against the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders at 6:05 p.m.

Sioux City 6, Waterloo 2 Waterloo 0 1 1 - 2 Sioux City 2 0 4 - 6 1st Period-1, Sioux City, Slukynsky 12 (Conmy, Hanson), 7:29. 2, Sioux City, Slukynsky 13 (Godbout, Loftus), 18:38 (PP). Penalties-Benoit Wat (cross checking), 17:46. 2nd Period-3, Waterloo, Rinzel 8 (O'Connell, Pionk), 9:32 (PP). Penalties-Conmy Sc (high sticking), 8:35. 3rd Period-4, Sioux City, Conmy 28 (Hanson, Deckhut), 11:31 (PP). 5, Waterloo, Erdman 11 (Robertson, Schifsky), 13:23. 6, Sioux City, Strand 4 (Hotson, Conmy), 16:10. 7, Sioux City, Conmy 29 (Slukynsky), 16:36 (EN). 8, Sioux City, Badger 2 (Zueger, Loftus), 17:29. Penalties-Leppanen Sc (interference), 8:52; Schifsky Wat (cross checking), 9:51. Shots on Goal Waterloo 4-19-10-33. Sioux City 8-1-10-19. Goalies-Waterloo, Spicer 20-7-1-0 (18 shots-13 saves). Sioux City, Kochendorfer 8-8-1-3 (33 shots-31 saves).