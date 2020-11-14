USHL hockey: Sioux City rallies to beat Waterloo, 4-3

SIOUX CITY – Sioux City scored four times in the third including three times in less than two minutes with under five minutes to play to pull out a 4-3 United States Hockey League win Saturday over the Waterloo Black Hawks.

Brian Carrabes scored the game winner with 1:58 left in the third.

Waterloo led 3-1 when Justin Hryckowian scored with 3 minutes and 32 seconds left.

Then Bennett Schimek and Carrabes scoffed 38 seconds apart to complete the comeback.

Defenseman Luke Bast jumped out of the penalty box and gave Waterloo an early 1-0 lead with 11:15 left in the first.

The Black Hawks extended their lead to 3-0 after four minutes as rookie Zane Demsey scored his first goal and Max Sasson scored and assisted on Demsey’s goal, which came with 1:45 left in the second.

Waterloo will play today at Tri-City in a 4:05 p.m. first faceoff.

Sioux City 4, Waterloo 3

SCORE BY PERIODS

Waterloo 1 2 0 — 3

Sioux City 0 0 4 — 4