USHL hockey: Sioux City rallies to beat Waterloo, 4-3

SIOUX CITY – Sioux City scored four times in the third including three times in less than two minutes with under five minutes to play to pull out a 4-3 United States Hockey League win Saturday over the Waterloo Black Hawks.
Brian Carrabes scored the game winner with 1:58 left in the third.
Waterloo led 3-1 when Justin Hryckowian scored with 3 minutes and 32 seconds left.
Then Bennett Schimek and Carrabes scoffed 38 seconds apart to complete the comeback.
Defenseman Luke Bast jumped out of the penalty box and gave Waterloo an early 1-0 lead with 11:15 left in the first.
The Black Hawks extended their lead to 3-0 after four minutes as rookie Zane Demsey scored his first goal and Max Sasson scored and assisted on Demsey’s goal, which came with 1:45 left in the second.
Waterloo will play today at Tri-City in a 4:05 p.m. first faceoff.
Sioux City 4, Waterloo 3
SCORE BY PERIODS
Waterloo 1 2 0 — 3
Sioux City 0 0 4 — 4
FIRST PERIOD –1. Waterloo, Luke Bast (Owen Ozar), 7:45. Penalties – Bast, Wat (checking from behind), 5:35, Nic Belpedio, Wat (head contact), 9:42.
SECOND PERIOD – 2. Max Sasson (unassisted), 9:47, 3. Waterloo, Zane Demsey (Sasson), 18:15. Penalties – Justin Hryckowian SC (high sticking), 7:25.
THIRD PERIOD – 4. Sioux City, Kirkian Irey (Brian Carrabes, Hryckowian), 11:44, pp, 5. Sioux City, Hryckowian (Griffin Ludtke), 16:23, 6. Sioux City, Bennett Schimek (Nikita Krivokrasov), 17:34, 7. Sioux City, Carrabes (unassisted), 18:02. Penalties – Hryckowian, SC (cross checking), 1:32, Hryckowian, SC (tripping), 9:12, Cooper Wylie, Wat (interference), 9:51.
SHOTS ON GOAL
Waterloo 8 5 4 — 17
Sioux City 8 5 14 — 27
Goalies – Waterloo, Jack Williams (23 Saves). Sioux City, Alex Tracy (14 saves). Referee – Tyler Hascall and Rocco Stachowiak. Linesman – Pete Jenkin and Andy Bartholomay.
