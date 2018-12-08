WATERLOO — With three of their top scorers playing at the World Junior A Challenge, goals could have been hard to come by for the Waterloo Black Hawks.
That hasn’t been the case in the team’s first two games without Matej Blumel, Connor Caponi and Griffin Ness.
Friday, Waterloo put up six goals against Madison in a win and Saturday night, the Black Hawks put up another five in a 5-2 United States Hockey League win over Cedar Rapids in front of a sold-out crowd of 3,040 at Young Arena.
“A huge weekend for us, “ said forward Emil Ohrvall, who scored a goal and assisted on three others. “I think this whole weekend we came together as a team and played well.”
Five different players scored for Waterloo, and the Black Hawks also got contributions from two of the youngest players on the ice, Wyatt Schingoethe and Dane Montgomery.
Schingoethe had a goal and an assist, while Montgomery registered his first career USHL assist.
“I thought our compete level was pretty good,” Black Hawks’ head coach P.K. O’Handley said. “It wasn’t always pretty, but we competed extremely hard and when you do that good things happen and you get rewarded for it.”
Waterloo opened the scoring when Ryan Drkulec skated out from behind the net and scored on a backhand that beat RoughRider goalie Brett Miller just 1 minute, 22 seconds into the game.
The only assist went to Montgomery, the Grand Forks, N.D. native who is on Waterloo’s affiliate list and arrived in town Thursday.
“I thought some guys played well, and some young guys played well,” O’Handley said. “Schingoethe had a terrific weekend. Vladie (Vladislav Firstov) had his legs going. Guzzo (Patrick) ... it might not have shown up on the scoresheet, but he won faceoffs at key times. Montgomery ... he played well.
“It is always tough circumstances when you come in at this time of the year, but I thought his energy and his legs ... just the way he played was outstanding.
“It was a good weekend, good couple of wins.
Cedar Rapids tied it when Liam Walsh scored shorthanded with 8:22 left in the first.
Schingoethe was the right person in the right spot at the right time to give Waterloo the lead back in the second. Emil Ohrvall’s point-blank shot was stopped by Miller, but the rebound went to Schingoethe, who spun and fired low and hard through the five-hole with 16:50 left in the second. It was Schingoethe’s fourth goal.
The Black Hawks extended the lead to 3-1 when Ohrvall’s outlet pass broke Matt Koopman on a breakaway for a shorthanded tally with 6:44 to go in the middle period. It was Koopman’s second shorthanded goal of the season and Waterloo’s USHL-best sixth.
Walsh scored his second goal of the game on a power play 1:28 into the third, making it 3-2, but Ohrvall answered 2:20 later, and Matt Cameron scored with 10:50 left for an insurance goal.
“I felt we were on them all night, and had a lot of chances, and it is always nice to bury them,” Ohrvall said.
Waterloo 5, Cedar Rapids 2
SCORE BY PERIODS
Cedar Rapids 1 0 1 — 2
Waterloo 1 2 2 — 5
FIRST PERIOD — 1. Waterloo, Ryan Drkulec (Dane Montgomery), 1:22, 2. Cedar Rapids, Liam Walsh (Nathan Smith), 11:38, sh. Penalties — Andrei Bakanov, CR (checking from behind), 5:29, Adam Backehag, CR (slashing), 10:28.
SECOND PERIOD — 3. Waterloo, Wyatt Schingoethe (Emil Ohrvall, Matt Koopman), 3:10, 4. Waterloo, Matt Koopman (Ohrvall, Mason Palmer), 13:16, sh. Penalties — Brock Paul, Wat (hooking), 12:24, Paul, Wat (checking from behind), 14 56, Jason Polin, CR (roughing), 16:35, Hank Sorensen, Wat (roughing), 16:35, Will Francis, CR (hooking), 17:43, Paul, Wat (too many men), 19:56.
THIRD PERIOD — 5. Cedar Rapids, Walsh (Kyle Looft, Ethan Wolthers), 1:38, pp, 6. Waterloo, Ohrvall (Koopman), 3:58, 7. Waterloo, Matt Cameron (Schingoethe, Vladislav Firstov), 9:10. Penalties — Cam Ginnetti, CR (cross checking, double minor roughing), 8:15, Xander Lampa, Wat (double minor roughing), 8:15, Sorensen, Wat (tripping), 12:04, Sorensen, Wat (roughing), 18:35, Ginnetti, CR (roughing), 18:35.
SHOTS ON GOAL
Cedar Rapids 6 12 12 — 30
Waterloo13 9 9 —31
Goalies — Cedar Rapids, Brett Miller (26 saves). Waterloo, Jared Moe (28 saves). Referees — Jake Jackson, Kody Helbig. Linesmen — Cameron Dykstra, Rhodes Dolan. Att. — 3,040.
