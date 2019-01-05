WATERLOO — The Lincoln Stars were due to break out some night.
Unfortunately for the Waterloo Black Hawks, that night came Saturday at Young Arena.
The Stars scored three unanswered goals in the third period to pull away for a 7-4 United States Hockey League victory, snapping a seven-game losing streak.
“Every mistake we made ended up in our goal,” Black Hawks’ head coach P.K. O’Handley said. “Lincoln played a really good game, they wanted it. They did the little things more effectively than we did the little things.”
The game was tied 4-4 after two periods, but with 13:37 left in the third, a shot from the point deflected off players in front of the net and to the left of Waterloo goalie Logan Stein. The puck ended up on the stick of Max Ellis, who slammed it home for a 5-4 lead.
Josh Slavin scored with 1:16 left in the game, and Devlin McCabe scored into an empty net 36 seconds later for the final score.
“When you cheat the game, which we created too much, those things happen,” O’Handley added. “We cheated defensively to try to get offense. We didn’t do enough away from the puck to get it back enough. We just cheated, not all the time, but at key times.
“You do that, you get what you earn and we earned it (a loss).”
Waterloo got a pair of goals from Matej Blumel, his 18th and 19th of the season, while Wyatt Schingoethe and Kyle Haskins also scored as the Black Hawks (19-8-4) saw a modest two-game win streak stopped.
The first period was indicative of the first two regular-season meetings when the two teams combined for nine goals, both Waterloo wins.
Blumel got the Black Hawks on the board first, beating a Lincoln defender one-on-one in the Stars’ zone and scoring back-handed past Tyler Johnson for a 1-0 lead 5:56 into the period.
The Stars answered with a power-play goal by Declan Carlile, and Caleb Rule converted on a 3-on-1 break to give Lincoln a 2-1 lead with 4:41 left in the first.
But with Hank Sorensen in the penalty box for holding, defenseman Jacob Bengtsson’s long pass broke out Wyatt Schingoethe for a short-handed goal with 2:26 remaining.
The second period saw Waterloo take a 3-2 lead on Haskins’ goal, but Lincoln answered with two goals, one on a power play, with 3:05 left in the period to put the Stars up 4-3.
However, James Marooney’s blue line-to-blue line pass broke open Blumel for a mini-breakaway and he deposited kthe puck for a 4-4 tie with 58 seconds remaining.
NEXT UP: Four Waterloo players will participate in the USHL/NHL Top Prospects game Tuesday in Lincoln — Blumel, Ryan Drkulec, Vladislav Firstov and Stein.
