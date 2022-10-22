USHL Hockey: Schifsky scores twice as Black Hawks down Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Jack Spicer made 21 saves and Garrett Schifsky scored twice as the Waterloo Black Hawks topped the Sioux Falls Stampede, 5-2, Friday at the Denny Sanford Premier Center.

After scoring just one goal in the first period in is first six games, the Black Hawks scored twice in opening 20 minutes.

Schifsky scored his first with at 9:35 left in the period on a nice pass from Owen Baker. Baker scored just more than three minutes later as Patrick Geary and Myles Hilman assisted as Waterloo outshot Sioux Falls, 18-6 in the first and led 2-1 after a late power-play goal by Maddox Fleming.

Fleming’s second power-play goal tied it 12:59 of the second, but 35 seconds later Nicholas DeGraves scored on an assist from Gennadi Chaly to make it 3-2 Waterloo.

The Black Hawks then put the game away just 4:45 into the third as Shifsky scored on assists from Gavin Lindberg and Jake McLean. Gavyn Thoreson capped off the scoring with a power-play tally with 3:26 left as Schifsky and Ben Robertson were credited with assists.

Waterloo is at Omaha tonight.