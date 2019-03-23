WATERLOO -- Friday night, Waterloo handed Cedar Rapids a 3-2 overtime loss on the RoughRiders' home ice.
Saturday night, Cedar Rapids returned the favor by edging the Black Hawks by the same score at Young Arena.
Jack Millar scored with just one second remaining in the extra period to lift the RoughRiders (31-18-3-2).
After a scoreless first period, Waterloo (34-14-5-1) got a second-period goal from Joe Cassetti to offset a Cedar Rapids score just 39 seconds into the period.
Matej Blumel gave the Black Hawks a 2-1 lead 3:30 into the third period, but the RoughRiders drew even at the 12:34 mark and the game went to overtime.
Friday
WATERLOO 3, CEDAR RAPIDS 2, OT -- In Cedar Rapids, Matej Blumel scored 2 minutes, 3 seconds into overtime to lift Waterloo to a 3-2 victory.
The Black Hawks took a 2-1 lead in the first period on goals by Xander Lamppa and Vladislav Firstov and almost made it stand up.
Cedar Rapids forced the overtime with 1:01 left on the regulation clock after pulling its goaltender in favor of an extra attacker.
Evan Fear got the win in goal for Waterloo, turning away 23 of the 25 shots he faced.
