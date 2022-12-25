USHL Hockey: Rookie brings high-energy play, high standards to Waterloo

WATERLOO — Griffin Erdman already managed to fill his first season in the United States Hockey League with plenty of success as the Waterloo Black Hawks after just 23 games.

However, from an individual standpoint, that was not always the case.

After making some noise with goals in each of Waterloo’s first two games, Erdman did not find the back of the net for the next 12 games.

“I went through a 10-12 game stretch where I was not scoring, was not producing,” Erdman said. “It is definitely hard going through that.”

Waterloo assistant coach and former Black Hawk Brett Olson said it can be difficult at first for players to adjust to the speed and pace of the game at the USHL level. He added this can especially be the case when coming from a prep level as opposed to a lower tier of junior hockey as Erdman did.

“When you get to the USHL, those are the types of things that you are dealing with,” Olson said. “Understanding that it is not just a couple guys on each team that are really good. A lot of the teams are built right from the top down. So, the competition level is much higher.

Knowing that Erdman holds a high standard for himself, Olson said the coaching staff knew what he would bring on the ice each night regardless of his production in the final box score.

“He is an energizer bunny,” Olson said. “He plays with a little grit and definitely leads the way with is performances most nights, doing the right thing. Kind of a lead by action deal for him.”

Olson added that this did not change during the forward’s rough patch.

“Griff is one guy that is not afraid to wear his emotion on his sleeve,” Olson said. “That is a good thing to have at times and sometimes it can be a bad thing because you can overthink the situation…The nice thing with him was even though he was not scoring it was not affecting other parts of his games.”

On Nov. 26, Erdman started to break out of his rough stretch with a goal against Cedar Rapids. Two games later, he managed an assist against Sioux Falls.

Then, Erdman erupted for a hat trick plus an assist to lead the Black Hawks to a win over a Dupaco Cowbell Cup rival, the Des Moines Buccaneers.

A rare feat according to Olson, Erdman’s four-point outing set up Patrick Geary for a game-winning goal in overtime, giving Waterloo its 12th win of the season.

“To have a game like that, with three (goals), is always nice,” Olson said. “There are not too many games where you are scoring hat tricks at this level.”

An important performance in terms of team success, Erdman said it also helped grow his confidence although he called himself “fortunate” because his teammates put the puck “right on” his tape.

“It was big confidence-wise,” Erdman said. “I was fortunate to have the puck bounce my way and capitalize on a few of them. Internally, it is really nice because you work so hard for so long. It is nice to get results.”

With 11 points and the Hawks sitting in third in the Western Conference at 14-9-0-0, Erdman heads home for the holidays pleased with his time in the Hawkeye state thus far.

“We have had an excellent start so far,” Erdman said. “We are really starting to click. We had that seven game win streak that was really fun to be a part of. It has been a great start. A lot of work to go.”

Erdman continued that there is a lot for himself and the Black Hawks to build on in the final 40 games of the season.

The goal for the remainder of the season?

“Win the Clark Cup,” Erdman said. “We have the group to do it. We have the talent to do. Everyone in our locker room is excited about the opportunity, in the second half of the season, to get it done.”