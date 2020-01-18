USHL hockey: Portillo, Dubuque shutdown Waterloo
0 comments
breaking
USHL HOCKEY

USHL hockey: Portillo, Dubuque shutdown Waterloo

  • Updated
  • 0

DUBUQUE – Erik Portillo made 38 saves as the Dubuque Fighting Saints beat the Waterloo Black Hawks, 4-1, Saturday in United States Hockey League action.

After the first of a two-game weekend series was postponed Friday, the Fighting Saints (21-8-1) won despite being out-shot by the Black Hawks, 39-20, as Dubuque beat Waterloo (24-8-1) for the second-consecutive game and now lead the season series, 3-2.

The Black Hawks out-shot Dubuque in every period, including 15-8 in the third, but didn’t find a way past Portillo until late in the game. Despite out-shooting the Fighting Saints, 15-6, in the first period, the Black Hawks trailed. Riese Gaber’s 20th goal of the season just 5:21 into the game gave Dubuque an early lead.

The Fighting Saints added two more in the second period as Stephen Halliday scored just 1:16 into the period, and Antonio Venuto scored five minutes later to make it 3-0. Venuto’s goal saw Waterloo pull Logan Stein from net in favor of Gabriel Carriere.

Dubuque extended its lead to 4-0 when Robert Cronin scored with 13:29 left in the third.

The Black Hawks did not get on the scoreboard until Dane Montgomery scored short-handed with 9:47 left in the game on an assist from Ryan Drkulec.

Waterloo returns to action Friday when it hosts Muskegon at Young Arena.

Waterloo Black Hawks coverage

Stories of our coverage of the Waterloo Black Hawks.

Dubuque 4, Waterloo 1

SCORE BY PERIODS

Waterloo 0 0 1 — 1

Dubuque 1 2 1 — 4

FIRST PERIOD – 1. Dubuque, Riese Gaber (Ryan Beck, Stephen Halliday), 5:21. Penalties – Luke Robinson, Dub (interference), 10:50, Joe Cassetti. Wat (roughing), 20:00, Gaber, Dub (roughing), 20:00.

SECOND PERIOD – 2. Dubuque, Halliday (Evan Stella), 1:16. 3. Dubuque, Antonio Venuto (Ty Jackson, Dylan Jackson), 6:38. Penalties – Robert Cronin, Dub (cross checking), 15:42. Griffin Ness, Wat (elbowing), 20:00.

THIRD PERIOD – 4. Dubuque, Cronin (Matt Kopperud, Mark Cheremeta), 6:31. 5. Waterloo, Dane Montgomery (Ryan Drkulec), 10:13, sh.

Penalties – Mason Reiners, Wat (head contact), 8:22, Quinn Rudrud, Wat (roughing), 18:48, Luke Robinson, Dub (roughing), 18:48/

SHOTS ON GOAL

Waterloo 15 9 15 — 39

Dubuque 6 6 8 — 20

Goalies – Waterloo, Logan Stein (10 shots, 7 Saves). Gabriel Carriere (10 shots 9 saves). Dubuque, Erik Portillo (38 Saves). Referee – Jake Jackson. Linesmen – Matt Heinen, Greg Offerman.

ushl logo - black hawks.jpg

Dubuque 4, Waterloo 1

SCORE BY PERIODS

Waterloo;0;0;1  --  1

Dubuque;1;2;1  --  4

FIRST PERIOD – 1. Dubuque, Riese Gaber (Ryan Beck, Stephen Halliday), 5:21. Penalties – Luke Robinson, Dub (interference), 10:50, Joe Cassetti. Wat (roughing), 20:00, Gaber, Dub (roughing), 20:00.

SECOND PERIOD – 2. Dubuque, Halliday (Evan Stella), 1:16. 3. Dubuque, Antonio Venuto (Ty Jackson, Dylan Jackson), 6:38. Penalties – Robert Cronin, Dub (cross checking), 15:42. Griffin Ness, Wat (elbowing), 20:00.

THIRD PERIOD – 4. Dubuque, Cronin (Matt Kopperud, Mark Cheremeta), 6:31. 5. Waterloo, Dane Montgomery (Ryan Drkulec), 10:13, sh.

Penalties – Mason Reiners, Wat (head contact), 8:22, Quinn Rudrud, Wat (roughing), 18:48, Luke Robinson, Dub (roughing), 18:48/

SHOTS ON GOAL

Waterloo;15;9;15  --  39

Dubuque;6;6;8  -- 20

Goalies – Waterloo, Logan Stein (10 shots, 7 Saves). Gabriel Carriere (10 shots 9 saves).  Dubuque, Erik Portillo (38 Saves). Referee – Jake Jackson. Linesmen – Matt Heinen, Greg Offerman.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News