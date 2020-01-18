USHL hockey: Portillo, Dubuque shutdown Waterloo

DUBUQUE – Erik Portillo made 38 saves as the Dubuque Fighting Saints beat the Waterloo Black Hawks, 4-1, Saturday in United States Hockey League action.
After the first of a two-game weekend series was postponed Friday, the Fighting Saints (21-8-1) won despite being out-shot by the Black Hawks, 39-20, as Dubuque beat Waterloo (24-8-1) for the second-consecutive game and now lead the season series, 3-2.
The Black Hawks out-shot Dubuque in every period, including 15-8 in the third, but didn’t find a way past Portillo until late in the game. Despite out-shooting the Fighting Saints, 15-6, in the first period, the Black Hawks trailed. Riese Gaber’s 20th goal of the season just 5:21 into the game gave Dubuque an early lead.
The Fighting Saints added two more in the second period as Stephen Halliday scored just 1:16 into the period, and Antonio Venuto scored five minutes later to make it 3-0. Venuto’s goal saw Waterloo pull Logan Stein from net in favor of Gabriel Carriere.
Dubuque extended its lead to 4-0 when Robert Cronin scored with 13:29 left in the third.
The Black Hawks did not get on the scoreboard until Dane Montgomery scored short-handed with 9:47 left in the game on an assist from Ryan Drkulec.
Waterloo returns to action Friday when it hosts Muskegon at Young Arena.
Dubuque 4, Waterloo 1
SCORE BY PERIODS
Waterloo 0 0 1 — 1
Dubuque 1 2 1 — 4
FIRST PERIOD – 1. Dubuque, Riese Gaber (Ryan Beck, Stephen Halliday), 5:21. Penalties – Luke Robinson, Dub (interference), 10:50, Joe Cassetti. Wat (roughing), 20:00, Gaber, Dub (roughing), 20:00.
SECOND PERIOD – 2. Dubuque, Halliday (Evan Stella), 1:16. 3. Dubuque, Antonio Venuto (Ty Jackson, Dylan Jackson), 6:38. Penalties – Robert Cronin, Dub (cross checking), 15:42. Griffin Ness, Wat (elbowing), 20:00.
THIRD PERIOD – 4. Dubuque, Cronin (Matt Kopperud, Mark Cheremeta), 6:31. 5. Waterloo, Dane Montgomery (Ryan Drkulec), 10:13, sh.
Penalties – Mason Reiners, Wat (head contact), 8:22, Quinn Rudrud, Wat (roughing), 18:48, Luke Robinson, Dub (roughing), 18:48/
SHOTS ON GOAL
Waterloo 15 9 15 — 39
Dubuque 6 6 8 — 20
Goalies – Waterloo, Logan Stein (10 shots, 7 Saves). Gabriel Carriere (10 shots 9 saves). Dubuque, Erik Portillo (38 Saves). Referee – Jake Jackson. Linesmen – Matt Heinen, Greg Offerman.