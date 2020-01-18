USHL hockey: Portillo, Dubuque shutdown Waterloo

DUBUQUE – Erik Portillo made 38 saves as the Dubuque Fighting Saints beat the Waterloo Black Hawks, 4-1, Saturday in United States Hockey League action.

After the first of a two-game weekend series was postponed Friday, the Fighting Saints (21-8-1) won despite being out-shot by the Black Hawks, 39-20, as Dubuque beat Waterloo (24-8-1) for the second-consecutive game and now lead the season series, 3-2.

The Black Hawks out-shot Dubuque in every period, including 15-8 in the third, but didn’t find a way past Portillo until late in the game. Despite out-shooting the Fighting Saints, 15-6, in the first period, the Black Hawks trailed. Riese Gaber’s 20th goal of the season just 5:21 into the game gave Dubuque an early lead.

The Fighting Saints added two more in the second period as Stephen Halliday scored just 1:16 into the period, and Antonio Venuto scored five minutes later to make it 3-0. Venuto’s goal saw Waterloo pull Logan Stein from net in favor of Gabriel Carriere.

Dubuque extended its lead to 4-0 when Robert Cronin scored with 13:29 left in the third.

The Black Hawks did not get on the scoreboard until Dane Montgomery scored short-handed with 9:47 left in the game on an assist from Ryan Drkulec.