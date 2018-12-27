SIOUX FALLS, S.D. -- Ethan Phillips scored twice in the third period and Sioux Falls rallied to secure a 4-2 win over the Waterloo Black Hawks Thursday night at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center.
Waterloo (16-7-3-1) started strong when Joe Cassetti and Emil Ohrvall scored power-play goals in the final seven minutes of the first period to give the visiting Black Hawks a 2-1 lead.
A Sioux Falls team (14-8-2-1) that held a 28-18 advantage in shots on goal leveled the score after Brandon Tabakin found Jami Krannila 12:30 into the second period. Phillips then scored the go-ahead goal on a power-play shot 10:12 into the third stanza before adding an insurance goal just under two minutes later.
Waterloo goaltender Jared Moe finished with 24 saves, while Sioux Falls' Alec Calvaruso turned back 16 of 18 shots.
The Black Hawks return to action 7 p.m. Saturday against Youngstown inside Young Arena.
