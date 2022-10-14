 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
USHL HOCKEY

USHL Hockey: Omaha's Hrabal keeps Black Hawks in check

WATERLOO -- Michael Hrabal stopped 38 shots as the Omaha Lancers downed the Waterloo Black Hawks Friday in United States Hockey League action at Young Arena. 

The Lancers built a 3-0 lead through two periods before Waterloo made a comeback late.

Trailing 3-1, Connor Brown scored his first of the season with 11 minutes and 59 seconds left in the game. Patrick Geary and James Hong assisted. But Omaha responded with an empty net goal with 3:16 left before the Black Hawks got an Owen Baker goal late. 

Waterloo now heads on the road for three straight games starting Saturday at Cedar Rapids. 

