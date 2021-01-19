USHL hockey: Omaha trips Waterloo in OT

The Lancers responded early in the third period. Forward Owen Fowler scored from just in front of the net to tie the game 2-2.

Omaha broke the 2-2 tie when Michael Cameron charged down the center of the ice, took a pass from Cam Mitchell and delivered for a goal with 8:23 left in the third period.

O’Hara connected on his third goal of the night to tie the game 3-3 with 3:23 left in regulation. Fans quickly acknowledged goal No. 3 as hats flew on to the ice.

“I was just going to the right places and the guys were putting the puck on my stick,” O’Hara said. “My teammates were a big part of what happened. I felt like I was snake bitten at the start of the season and things weren’t going my way. But I knew if I stayed at it, they would start to fall and they started falling in that game.”

O’Handley said O’Hara was due for that type of performance.

“I knew it was just a matter of time before Ryan had a breakout game,” O’Handley said. “He did a great job. He was all over the puck and he was going to the net. He has offensive abilities to his game. Good things happen when you go to the net and he did that tonight. I was happy for him.”