USHL hockey: Omaha trips Waterloo in OT

WATERLOO – Ryan O’Hara flashed in front of the net and scored in the game’s first five minutes.
He delivered again in the second period. And once more in the third.
O’Hara’s dazzling offensive display gave the Waterloo Black Hawks a golden opportunity at home against a strong squad from Omaha. But his hat trick wasn’t quite enough.
The Lancers rallied from behind twice before Nolan Renwick scored a power-play goal in overtime to give them a hard-fought 4-3 United States Hockey League triumph Tuesday night at Young Arena.
“It’s frustrating to lose a game like that,” Waterloo coach P.K. O’Handley said. “It’s an unfortunate way to end it, but we got a valuable point. I told the players after the game that it was their best game. You can be mad about the loss, but be happy with the point and move forward.”
A return to familiar surroundings certainly gave Waterloo a much-needed boost as it began a seven-game homestand.
The Black Hawks led for much of the night before falling to 6-12-1-0.
“We just finished 9 of 11 on the road,” O’Handley said. “It’s good to be back home. We wanted the two points to start off the homestand, but I thought the effort was really good and the execution was pretty good. We got to stay out of the penalty box.”
Omaha improved to 12-8-0 in United States Hockey League play.
“That was a huge win for us,” Renwick said. “Young Arena is one of the toughest places in the league to play with all of the fans and the cowbells. We haven’t had a whole lot of success playing here and any win here is a good win.”
O’Hara had just two goals through the season’s first 17 games before more than doubling that total while putting on a show Tuesday.
“It’s frustrating because we felt like we should’ve won that game,” O’Hara said. “We made some big errors especially on the penalty side, myself included. That is stuff that is easily fixable. It’s tough not coming out with a win.”
Waterloo struck first when O’Hara fired a shot past Omaha’s Jakub Dobes for an early goal. Matt Argentina and Ethan Szmagaj assisted as the Black Hawks broke on top 1-0 less than five minutes into the contest.
Omaha came back to tie it early in the second period. Forward Tyler Carpenter rifled a shot into the back of the net with just over three minutes elapsed in the period to even the score at 1-1.
O’Hara connected again midway through the second period, converting from just in front of the net following a pinpoint pass by teammate Max Sasson. That boosted Waterloo to a 2-1 advantage.
The Lancers responded early in the third period. Forward Owen Fowler scored from just in front of the net to tie the game 2-2.
Omaha broke the 2-2 tie when Michael Cameron charged down the center of the ice, took a pass from Cam Mitchell and delivered for a goal with 8:23 left in the third period.
O’Hara connected on his third goal of the night to tie the game 3-3 with 3:23 left in regulation. Fans quickly acknowledged goal No. 3 as hats flew on to the ice.
“I was just going to the right places and the guys were putting the puck on my stick,” O’Hara said. “My teammates were a big part of what happened. I felt like I was snake bitten at the start of the season and things weren’t going my way. But I knew if I stayed at it, they would start to fall and they started falling in that game.”
O’Handley said O’Hara was due for that type of performance.
“I knew it was just a matter of time before Ryan had a breakout game,” O’Handley said. “He did a great job. He was all over the puck and he was going to the net. He has offensive abilities to his game. Good things happen when you go to the net and he did that tonight. I was happy for him.”
Waterloo goaltender Charlie Glockner stopped 29 of 30 shot attempts in the opening two periods. He finished with 33 saves.
Dobes collected 29 saves for Omaha.
Penalties also plagued Waterloo. The Black Hawks were called for eight penalties to just three for Omaha. The last penalty on Waterloo gave the Lancers a 4-on-3 advantage in the sudden-death overtime.
The visitors capitalized with the winning goal on the power play. Renwick scored with 1:49 left in overtime to end it.
“We’ve worked on that 4-on-3, but it wasn’t clicking right away,” Renwick said. “We stuck with it and worked the puck around. The rebound came right to my stick and I was able to put it in. That’s my first overtime winner and it has a different feel to it. It was an awesome win for us.”
The Black Hawks play host to Sioux City on Friday and Saturday night.
“We just have to keep playing hard,” O’Hara said. “And things are going to start going our way.”
Omaha 4, Waterloo 3 OT
SCORE BY PERIOD
Omaha 0 1 2 — 0
Waterloo 1 1 1 – 1
FIRST PERIOD – 1. Waterloo, Ryan O’Hara (Matt Argentina, Ethan Szmagaj), 4:51. Penalties – Nick Perna, Oma (cross checking), 10:01, Nick Wallace, Wat (hooking), 16:44.
SECOND PERIOD – 2. Omaha, Tyler Carpenter (Ayrton Martino, Michael Posma), 3:03, 3. Waterloo, O’Hara (Max Sasson), 9:44. Penalties – David Gucciardi, Wat (high sticking), 1:02. Aiden Dubinsky, Oma (slashing), 3:29, Mason Reiners, Wat (roughing), 3:29, O’Hara, Wat (slashing), 5:26.
THIRD PERIOD – 34. Omaha, Owen Fowler (Noah Carlin, Nolan Renwick), 3:34, pp, 5. Omaha, Michael Cameron (Cam Mitchell), 11:37, sh, 6. Waterloo, O’Hara (Jonah Copre, Alex Gaffney), 16:37. Penalties – O’Hara, Wat (cross checking), 2:06, O’Hara, Wat (boarding), 6:38, Michael Posma, Oma (slashing), 11:24, Cooper Wylie, Wat (holding), 12:37.
OVERTIME – 7. Omaha, Renwick (Dubinsky, Martino), 3:11, pp. Penalties – Wylie, Wat (holding), 2:01.
SHOTS ON GOAL
Omaha 13 17 4 3 — 37
Waterloo 15 10 7 0 — 32
Goalies – Omaha, Jakub Dobes (33 Saves). Waterloo, Charlie Glockner (34 Saves). Referee – Tyler Hascall. Linesmen – Matt Heinen and Zach Carson.