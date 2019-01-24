WATERLOO -- Emil Ohrvall recorded his third hat trick of the season as the Waterloo Black Hawks downed the Omaha Lancers, 5-1, Thursday in United States Hockey League action at Young Arena.
After a three-game losing skid, Waterloo (23-10-3-1) has answered with four straight wins, outscoring its opponents, 18-3, in that span, as it leap-frogged Des Moines for second place in the USHL Western Division.
Ohrvall's three goals give him 20 on the season, making him the second Black Hawk after Matej Blumel to reach the 20-goal threshold.
Three of Waterloo's five goals came on the power play, including its first when Joe Cassetti deflected a James Marooney shot with 7:05 left in the first period.
Ohrvall made it 2-0 with 3:56 left in the second when he scored off a faceoff, and 45 seconds after the Lancers had cut their deficit to one, Ohrvall scored with 1:19 left in the second.
Just 5:13 into the third, Ohrvall completed his hat trick on a shot from the right circle. Jacob Bengtsson capped off Waterloo's scoring with his first career USHL goal with 4:30 left in the game.
Logan Stein saved 27 of 28 shots in relief of Jared Moe to earn the win.
Waterloo returns to action Saturday when it hosts Cedar Rapids.
