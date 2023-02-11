KEARNEY, Neb. -- Gavin O'Connell scored with 1:12 left in overtime as the Waterloo Black Hawks topped the Tri-City Storm, 3-2, in United States Hockey League action Saturday.

The victory was Waterloo's ninth in 11 games as the Black Hawks improved to 27-13-0-0.

Waterloo built a 2-0 lead through two periods as defenseman Aaron Pionk scored on an assist from Connor Brown with 6:42 left in the first. Then with 5:38 to go in the second period, Griffin Erdman made it 2-0 on assists from Caden Brown and Owen Baker.

But the Storm came on strong in the third, out-shooting Waterloo, 18-3 (36-21) for the game, getting goals from Trevor Connelly and Jake Richard. Richard's unassisted goal with 9:25 left tied it at 2-all.

O'Connell's game winner was his 14th of the year and his second game-winner of the season.

Jack Spicer made 35 saves to improve to 19-6-0-0 in net.