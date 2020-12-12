USHL hockey: Musketeers chase down Black Hawks

WATERLOO—The best way to wash away a sour loss is to pick up a sweet win your next time on the ice.

The Waterloo Black Hawks suffered a disappointing 2-1 loss to Green Bay Friday night, and were looking to get the bad taste from their mouths with a win over Sioux City.

The taste never went away as they dropped a heart breaking 5-3 decision to the Musketeers in USHL action Saturday night.

“We did not play good as we did last night,” said Hawks coach P.K. O’Handley. “We are a very young and inexperienced group and we played like that tonight. We got the lead but could not put it away, then we tied the game but couldn’t keep the momentum. I said it before, but we are a ways away from where we have to be. We just have to keep at it.”

The evening at Young Arena started out well, as the Hawks jumped on the Musketeers (3-3-0-0) for a pair of special team goals in the first 10-minutes. The first tally came off the stick of Michael LaStarza as he turned from inside the left circle and fired a shot towards Musketeers net minder Akira Schmid.

Schmid never saw it coming as he was caught looking while the puck rattled the back of the net over Schmid’s mitt for a power-play goal.