USHL hockey: Musketeers chase down Black Hawks

WATERLOO—The best way to wash away a sour loss is to pick up a sweet win your next time on the ice.
The Waterloo Black Hawks suffered a disappointing 2-1 loss to Green Bay Friday night, and were looking to get the bad taste from their mouths with a win over Sioux City.
The taste never went away as they dropped a heart breaking 5-3 decision to the Musketeers in USHL action Saturday night.
“We did not play good as we did last night,” said Hawks coach P.K. O’Handley. “We are a very young and inexperienced group and we played like that tonight. We got the lead but could not put it away, then we tied the game but couldn’t keep the momentum. I said it before, but we are a ways away from where we have to be. We just have to keep at it.”
The evening at Young Arena started out well, as the Hawks jumped on the Musketeers (3-3-0-0) for a pair of special team goals in the first 10-minutes. The first tally came off the stick of Michael LaStarza as he turned from inside the left circle and fired a shot towards Musketeers net minder Akira Schmid.
Schmid never saw it coming as he was caught looking while the puck rattled the back of the net over Schmid’s mitt for a power-play goal.
Waterloo (1-5-0-0) went on the attack once again midway through the period, with the Black Hawks on the penalty kill. John Waldron picked off a pass and skated down the left boards all alone. Trailing Waldron was Owen Ozar, who was to Waldron’s right, also skating unattended. As both attackers closed in on the net, Waldron dished cross ice to Ozar who went high stick side, putting the home team up 2-0.
Just as quickly as the Hawks took the lead, Sioux City responded with three unanswered scores within the first eight minutes of the second period. The first two rang through with the Musketeers on the power play.
Ethan Szmagaj was not to be out done as he scorched a shot through heavy traffic in front, from the face-off for his first goal of the season, to tie the game at 3-all as his power-play tally came with 7:33 left in the second.
“You know getting that goal felt good, but it was even better because it got this team right back in it,” said Szmagaj. “We need to figure out how to keep the momentum going the whole way. We need to capitalize on the shots we get and clean up things a little defensively.”
The Hawks missed several opportunities with odd-man rushes, that may have turned the game in their favor.
“We can get it done and we will,” added Szmagaj. “I don’t like losing and this team doesn’t like losing. We are very young and have not played together for very long, but we’ll figure it out.”
The Black Hawks have five losses now with three by one goal.
“We have a ways to go yet,” said O’Handley. “We didn’t play very good and these guys are honest enough to know they can play better. We need to play better.”
Waterloo returns to action Friday at Omaha.
Sioux City 5, Waterloo 3
SCORE BY PERIODS
Sioux City 0 3 2—5
Waterloo 2 1 0—3
FIRST PERIOD—1. Waterloo, Michael LaStarza (Jonah Copre, Max Sasson), 7:24, pp, 2. Waterloo, Owen Ozar (John Waldron), 10:06,sh. Penalties—Nick Pierre, SC (high sticking), 7:17, Jacob Jeannette, Wat. (hooking), 8:41. Teddy Lagerback, Wat. (tripping),18:50.
SECOND PERIOD—3. Bennett Shimek, SC (Blanchard, Edwards),:37, pp, 4. Sioux City, Edwards (Carter Loney, Shimek ), 6:11, pp, 5. Sioux City, Brenden Olson (Joel Maatta, Griffin Ludtke), 8:44, 6. Waterloo, Etahn Szmagaj (Matt Argentina), 12:27, pp. Penalties—Copre, Wat. (tripping), 6:00, Chase Bradley, SC (cross checking), 12:24.
THIRD PERIOD—7. Sioux City, Loney (Brian Carrabes), :48, 8. Sioux City, Justin Hryckowian (unassisted), 19:41, en. Penalties—Jeannette, Wat. (tripping), 2:56, Olson, SC (unsportsmanlike conduct), 8:43, LaStarza, Wat. (unsportsmanlike conduct), 8:43, Ryan O’Hara, Wat. (delay of game equipment violation), 12:27.
SHOTS ON GOAL
Sioux City 13 9 8—30
Waterloo 6 6 7—19
Goaltenders—Sioux City, Akira Schmid (16 saves), Waterloo, Charlie Glockner (25 saves).
Officials—Referee—David Lilly. Linesmen—Aaron McCrary and Quinn Schafer.
