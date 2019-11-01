MUSKEGON, Mich. -- Muskegon snatched a United States Hockey League victory from the ashes of defeat Friday night as the Lumberjacks stunned Waterloo in comeback fashion, 4-3 in overtime.
The Black Hawks (7-1-1-0) trailed 1-0 after the first period on a disputed goal, but gradually built a 3-0 lead. Patrick Guzzo scored 16 seconds into the second period and Ryder Rolston made it 2-0 with just six seconds left in the period.
Connor Caponi added a goal 9:42 into the third and it appeared Waterloo was headed for a victory.
However, Danil Gushchin scored with 1:24 left and again with just :05 on the regulation clock to force overtime, then won it for the Lumberjacks (7-4-0-0) 2:41 into the extra period.
