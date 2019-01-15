WATERLOO -- The play wasn't poor in back-to-back losses to first-place Tri-City over the weekend that extended the Waterloo Black Hawks' losing streak to three games.
Tuesday, a little more attention to detail rewarded the Black Hawks with a 4-0 United States Hockey League victory over Sioux City at Young Arena.
"A lot of things," Black Hawks head coach P.K. O'Handley said of the difference Tuesday. "I don't know where to begin. It was good for our guys for the effort put forth."
Jared Moe turned aside 20 shots for his second shutout of the season, while Matej Blumel scored twice. The victory was Waterloo's 20th of the season as the Black Hawks improved to 20-10-3-1.
A big part of that was the play of Moe, who now has shutouts in his last two starts at home. It was his fifth career USHL shutout.
"I think we were more consistent throughout the game," Moe said. "I feel like the three or four games we haven't played our best hockey, and I think the guys were more prepared today and we came ready to go minus a short stint there in the second where we kind of fell apart."
After a scoreless first, Vladislav Firstov scored with 15:56 left in the second as his wrist shot from the slot hit Musketeer goalie Ben Kraws' catcher glove and left shoulder on the way into the net for Firstov's 17th goal.
Ryan Drkulec made it 2-0 when a nice pass from Xander Lamppa freed him on a rush and his shot sneaked over Kraws' right shoulder.
"There is no magic," O'Handley said of the four goals. "You've got to go to the net. You put the puck on the net. I thought we attacked instead of trying to be fancy.
"We didn't score fancy goals tonight. We scored goals where we went to the goal."
Moe was at his best with Waterloo holding its 2-0 lead late in the second and the Black Hawks with the long change. A couple of errors attempting to clear the puck allowed Sioux City to trap Waterloo in its own zone, but Moe made several big stops before the Black Hawks were able to freeze the puck with six seconds left in the period.
"I thought that was a key minute in the game," O'Handley said. "We were out of sorts, and he covered up. You like to have your goalie cover up mistakes for you, but in a minute he covered up about 15."
Blumel scored his 21st and 22nd goals in the third to allow Waterloo to create some separation. Defenseman Mason Palmer had two assists in the game and was a plus-2 to improve his season rating to plus-22, which ranks second in the USHL.
Waterloo is at Dubuque Friday before hosting the Fighting Saints Saturday night at 7:05 p.m.
