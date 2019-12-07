WATERLOO — Lincoln scored four unanswered goals Saturday night and defeated the Black Hawks 5-3 at Young Arena to earn a split of a two-game weekend series.
After the Stars took a 1-0 lead with a power play goal in the opening period, Kyle Haskins drew Waterloo even 3:26 into the second.
Then Lincoln started its run when Travis Treloar scored at the 7:57 mark for a 2-1 lead that stood up through the rest of the second period.
Three goals over the first 13:20 of the third period extended the Stars’ lead to 5-1 before the Black Hawks got a goal from Wyatt Schingoethe with 6:09 to play and another from Xander Lamppa in the closing minutes.
Those final minutes got interesting when Lincoln goaltender Jacob Mucitelli took exception to being pushed back into the net on Schingoethe’s goal and was given a major penalty for spearing.
An overlapping crosschecking penalty gave Waterloo a six-on-three advantage, but the Black Hawks could not cut into the deficit until it was too late.
Waterloo concludes its pre-Christmas schedule with a pair of games at Omaha next weekend.
Lincoln 5, Waterloo 3
SCORE BY PERIODS
Lincoln 1 1 3 — 5
You have free articles remaining.
Waterloo 0 1 2 — 3
FIRST PERIOD — 1. Lincoln, Sarlo (James, Treloar), pp, 8:58. Penalty — Rudrud-Wat. (tripping) 7:44.
SECOND PERIOD — 2. Waterloo, Haskins (Engum, Argentina), 3:26. 3. Lincoln, Treloar (Sarlo), 7:57. Penalties — Glover-Linc. (unsportsmanlike conduct), 7:13, Engum-Wat. (boarding) 7:13, Mollica-Linc. (holding) 10:19.
THIRD PERIOD — 4. Lincoln, Morrissey (Pilawski, Barbolini), pp, 7:47. 5. Lincoln, Nardecchia (Bauer, Glover), 8:08. 6. Lincoln, Morrissey (Barbolini, Mollica), 13:20. 7. Waterloo, Schingoethe (Drkulec, Lamppa), 13:51. 8. Waterloo, Lamppa (Schingoethe, Engum), en, 18:34. Penalties — Bengtsson-Wat. (roughing) 6:04, Mucitello-Linc. (spearing major, game misconduct) 13:51, Morrissey-Linc. (cross-checking) 16:14, Bremer-Linc. (holding) 18:55.
SHOTS ON GOAL
Lincoln 11 7 10 — 28
Waterloo 10 8 19 — 37
Power-plays — Lincoln 2-for-2. Waterloo 1-for-4.
Goaltenders — Lincoln, Mucitelli (26 SOG, 24 saves), McInchak (10 SOG, 10 saves). Waterloo, Carriere (28 SOG, 23 saves).
Officials — Referee, McCambridge. Linesmen, Naylor. Att. — 2,662.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.