WATERLOO -- It was nearly 55 minutes of complete frustration for the Waterloo Black Hawks Saturday.
Despite out-shooting Cedar Rapids two-to-one, the Black Hawks trailed 1-0 in the waning minutes.
Then it all changed on a dime as Waterloo scored three times in the final 6 minutes, 36 seconds to pull out a 3-1 United States Hockey League victory, extending its win streak to five games.
"We had some looks in the first period, and I thought their kid played extremely well," Black Hawks head coach P.K. O'Handley said. "We changed our scheme a little bit in the third and that opened some things up."
Hank Sorensen tied it with 6:36 left with a four-on-four goal, then Xander Lamppa pushed the Black Hawks ahead with a power-play tally with 3:47 remaining, stuffing home a shot from the point by Ethan Szmagaj.
Solag Bakich sealed the game with an empty net goal with five seconds remaining.
Until Lamppa's go-ahead game winner, Waterloo had been 0-for-4 on the power play, including a five-minute power play in the second.
"During the power plays in the second period, not much went right for us," O'Handley said. "I tell them all the time, frustration wastes energy and we were wasting a lot of energy at that point.
"We challenged them between the second and third period and we got back to who we are I thought. It wasn't pretty. The goals that win you those type of games aren't pretty. We had to grind it out."
Waterloo outshot Cedar Rapids, 40-20, but RoughRider goalie Blake Pietila stood tall and kept the Black Hawks off the board.
Cedar Rapids took an early lead as the RoughRiders scored on their first shot of the game, coming off the stick of Aiden McDonough.
"I think the first goal kind of stunned us a little bit, and there was a little bit of time where we were in disarray," O'Handley said. "
Waterloo appeared to tie it with 4:35 left in the first after Joe Cassetti stuffed in a rebound off the back board. But the goal was waived off after it was ruled that Matej Blumel had been whistled for high sticking before Cassetti scored.
The game-thing goal was set up when Griffin Ness freed up Sorensen for a blast from the at the top of the left circle, that Pietilla stopped, but Sorensen, following his shot, lifted the puck top shelf, backhanded.
Just 25 seconds later, Cedar Rapids' Kyle Looft rung a blast off the glove-side pipe that would've given the RoughRiders the lead right back.
Lamppa scored shortly after, and Waterloo goalie Logan Stein after allowing a goal on his first shot made 19 saves to earn the win.
"I thought our will got stronger as the game got on, and we got it done," O'Handley said
INJURY REPORT: Waterloo Warriors goalie Chase Pabst served as the Black Hawks' emergency back-up in the game after the red-hot Jared Moe, who had not allowed a goal in a home game in the month of January, suffered a lower body injury in the first period of Thursday's 5-1 win over Omaha.
"Unfortunate, don't know a timetable. We will know more next week," O'Handley said. "Good experience for a high school kid. He's had a great year."
Pabst is 24-0-0-1 with 14 shutouts a 0.72 goals-against average for the first-place Warriors.
