USHL Hockey: Late goal halts Waterloo

DUBUQUE -- Ryan St. Louis scored with 22.7 seconds to go, breaking a tie and boosting the Dubuque Fighting Saints past the Waterloo Black Hawks 3-2.

Michael Burchill gained the zone on left wing, finding St. Louis, who put his shot under the crossbar from near the bottom of the left circle. The loss ended a seven-game Black Hawks winning streak, while extending Dubuque to five consecutive victories.

The goal in the last minute was costly to the Hawks one night after Waterloo had scored twice in the last 35 seconds of regulation to rally past the Chicago Steel for a 5-4 road win.

The Black Hawks had been on top by the first intermission. A hard-fought first period included just 10 combined shots on goal. Miko Matikka was the only player to score. At 2:38, a takeaway inside the Hawks line allowed him to come up left wing, beating Marcus Brannman to the shortside.

Dubuque swung in front with a pair of early second period goals. Nils Juntorp was on the doorstep at 1:45 to bang in the rebound of a shot by Max Montes. The Fighting Saints struck again at 5:14 as Max Burkholder broke the puck out to Noah Powell for a shot that hit the top corner.

Owen Baker tied the game at 7:46 on a partial breakaway. Although a backchecking defender tangled with Baker, the Hawks veteran still pushed the puck toward the net and it eluded Brannman.

Jack Spicer made the save of the night to keep the game tied seven minutes into the third period. His clean glove save denied Shawn O’Donnell on a breakaway, just after a Waterloo power play had ended. Spicer made 27 saves in the loss as Dubuque outshot the Hawks 30-21.

The Black Hawks come home next Friday and Saturday to cap January with games against the Lincoln Stars and Sioux City Musketeers. Friday’s 7:05 p.m. game against Lincoln is the next Domino’s Family 4-Pack Night, with four tickets, four sodas, four chuck-a-pucks, and a large Domino’s pizza packaged together for $60. To order, visit waterlooblackhawks.com.

Dubuque 3, Waterloo 2 Waterloo 1 1 0 - 2 Dubuque 0 2 1 - 3 1st Period-1, Waterloo, Matikka 17 2:38. Penalties-Jubenvill Dbq (high sticking), 14:37. 2nd Period-2, Dubuque, Juntorp 10 (Powell, Montes), 1:45. 3, Dubuque, Powell 4 (Burkholder), 5:14. 4, Waterloo, Baker 6 (Rinzel), 7:46. Penalties-Kerr Wat (roughing), 17:57; Powell Dbq (roughing), 17:57. 3rd Period-5, Dubuque, St. Louis 14 (Burchill, Scott), 19:37. Penalties-Jubenvill Dbq (tripping), 0:34; McInnis Wat (high sticking), 4:16; Montes Dbq (high sticking), 5:12. Shots on Goal-Waterloo 6-8-7-21. Dubuque 4-12-14-30. Goalies-Waterloo, Spicer 15-5-0-0 (30 shots-27 saves). Dubuque, Brännman 11-4-0-1 (21 shots-19 saves).