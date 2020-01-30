USHL hockey: Lamppa drawing attention of college scouts

WATERLOO — It was either keep up or get left behind.

Growing up, Xander Lamppa was fortunate that his older brother, Isaac, and his friends let him play hockey with them.

While the invitation was always there to participate, the older group was not going to let up on the younger Lamppa, so he did what he had to do — get better.

That challenge by Isaac and his friends, Xander believes, is the reason he is becoming one of the top uncommitted targets in the United States Hockey League in his second season with the Waterloo Black Hawks.

“I think it was a big part of my development until I was a sophomore in high school,” Lamppa said.

Lamppa comes from a hockey family. Isaac continues to play at Creighton University on its club team, while his dad, Brent, played at Notre Dame (1991-95).

“That always helps,” Black Hawks’ head coach P.K. O’Handley said. “When you have to compete against an older sibling you either survive or get out. That helped.”

The daily lessons for Lamppa, who appeared in 58 games last year and in 35 games this season is the seventh-leading scorer in the USHL with 12 goals and 27 assists, continued beyond trying to stick with his older brother.