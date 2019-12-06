{{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO -- Wyatt Schingoethe kept Waterloo alive and Kyle Haskins took advantage with the only goal of a shootout as the Black Hawks edged Lincoln 3-2 Friday in a United States Hockey League battle.

Lincoln (10-9-1-1) jumped in front 2-0 with a pair of goals in the first 13 minutes, 42 seconds.

Western Conference leading Waterloo (16-4-1-0) took advantage of a power-play when Luke Bast connected on assists from Xander Lamppa and Griffin Ness with just 19 seconds left in the period.

Nobody scored again until Schingoethe turned an assist from Ness into the equalizer 9:51 into the third.

Following a scoreless overtime, the Stars were unable to get any of their three shootout attempts past Black Hawks goalie Gabriel Carriere. Ryan Drkulec and Schingoethe were denied by Lincoln's Jacob Mucitello, but Haskins came through with the winner.

