MADISON, Wis. — A little last-second magic allowed the Waterloo Black Hawks to close out a three-game weekend in exciting fashion with a 2-1 win over the Madison Capitols Sunday in United States Hockey League action.
With five seconds left in regulation, forward Patrick Guzzo knocked down a puck at the red line and stepped into the Madison zone. His wrist shot from the left-wing found the top corner of the net for the game-winner.
The goal was Guzzo’s third of the weekend and fifth of the season and pushed the Black Hawks back into first place in the Western Conference with 17 points and an overall record of 8-2-1-0.
After a scoreless first period and already 0-for-5 on the power play, Waterloo scored first in the second period, seconds after its fifth failed power play. Defenseman Mason Reiners carried the puck up the right boards, cut through the circle and his feed across the top of the crease was chipped in by Kyle Haskins. Madison tied the game with just 35 seconds left in the second period when a turnover in the Black Hawks’ zone allowed Carson Bantle to score unassisted.
That was the only shot Waterloo goalie Gabriel Carrier allowed past as he made 18 saves to improve to 4-0-0-1.
Waterloo 2, Madison 1
SCORE BY PERIODS
Waterloo 0 1 1 — 2
Madison 0 1 0 — 1
FIRST PERIOD — No scoring: Penalties — Ethan Smagaj, Wat (hooking), 4:06, Stephan Pokorny, Mad (hooking), 7:07, Frank Dovorany, Mad (hooking), 10:13, Jan Stibingr, Mad (slashing), 13:06, Gustav Muller, Mad (boarding), 14:38, Xander Lamppa, Wat (roughing), 16:27, Hunter Carrick, Mad (roughing), 16:27.
SECOND PERIOD — 1. Waterloo, Kyle Haskins (Mason Reiners, Ryder Rolston), 17:23. 2. Madison, Carson Bantle (unassisted), 19:26. Penalties — Connor Caponi, Wat (head contact), 4:32, Caponi, Wat (roughing), 10:07, Jack Horbach, Mad (holding), 15:20.
THIRD PERIOD — 3. Waterloo, Patrick Guzzo (unassisted), 19:55. Penalties — Haskins, Wat (boarding), 7:29.
SHOTS ON GOAL
Waterloo 15 13 9 — 37
Madison 3 13 3 — 19
Power plays: Waterloo, 0-for-5. Madison, 0-for-4.
Goalies — Waterloo, Gabriel Carriere (18 saves). Madison, Simon Latkoczy (35 saves). Referees — Sam Heidemann and Andrew Rasky. Linesmen — Eric Arrigo and Richard Faron.
