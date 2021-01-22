 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
USHL Hockey: Glockner, Kleven deliver Black Hawks a victory
0 comments
alert
USHL

USHL Hockey: Glockner, Kleven deliver Black Hawks a victory

{{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO – Charlie Glockner made 32 saves as the Waterloo Black Hawks handed the Sioux City Musketeers a 2-1 United States Hockey League loss Friday at Young Arena.

The Black Hawks used a two-goal outburst in the second period for all its scoring.

With 10:41 left in the period, Alex Gaffney, acquired in a trade with Omaha earlier in the week, scored on assists from John Waldron and Cooper Wylie.

Then with 4:31 to go in the second, Kyler Kleven scored the game winner on assists from Wylie and David Gucciardi.

Glockner made the lead hold up despite Waterloo being out-shot in all three periods and 33-24 for the game,

The Black Hawks improved to 7-11-1 with the win and host the Musketeers again Saturday night at 6:05 p.m.

ushl logo - black hawks.jpg

Waterloo 2, Sioux City 1

SCORE BY PERIODS

Sioux City;1;0;0  --  0

Waterloo;0;2;0  -- 0

FIRST PERIOD – 1.Sioxu City, Joel Maatta (Bennett Schimek), 19:55. Penalties – Ethan Edwards, SC (hooking), 3:49, Gabe Blanchard, SC (major, head contact), 6:23.

SECOND PERIOD – 2. Waterloo, Alex Gaffney (John Waldron. Cooper Wylie), 9:19, 3. Waterloo, Kyler Kleven (Wylie, David Gucciardi), 15:29. Penalties – Tucker Ness, Wat (slashing), 3:41, Gucciardi, Wat (slashing), 5:24, Gaffney, Wat (delay of game, faceoff violation), 16:49, John Fusco, SC (high sticking), 17:36, Dane Montgomery, Wat (hooking), 18:40.

THIRD PERIOD – No scoring. Penalties – Kirklan Irey, SC (too many men), 9:20, Brenden Olson, SC (double minor high sticking), 9:47, Mason Reiners, Wat (holding), 13:24.

SHOTS ON GOAL

Sioux City;13;10;10  -- 33

Waterloo;8;7;9 --  24

Goalies – Sioux City, Akira Schmid (22 saves). Waterloo, Charlie Glockner (32 Saves). Referees – Anthony Vikhter and Pat Jacobs. Linesmen – Bill Hancock and Eric Arrigo

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Reporter

I’m a Waterloo native who has covered Cedar Valley sports for more than 30 years for the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier. I’m also a big Cincinnati Reds fan … Go Big Red Machine!

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News