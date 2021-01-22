USHL Hockey: Glockner, Kleven deliver Black Hawks a victory

WATERLOO – Charlie Glockner made 32 saves as the Waterloo Black Hawks handed the Sioux City Musketeers a 2-1 United States Hockey League loss Friday at Young Arena.
The Black Hawks used a two-goal outburst in the second period for all its scoring.
With 10:41 left in the period, Alex Gaffney, acquired in a trade with Omaha earlier in the week, scored on assists from John Waldron and Cooper Wylie.
Then with 4:31 to go in the second, Kyler Kleven scored the game winner on assists from Wylie and David Gucciardi.
Glockner made the lead hold up despite Waterloo being out-shot in all three periods and 33-24 for the game,
The Black Hawks improved to 7-11-1 with the win and host the Musketeers again Saturday night at 6:05 p.m.
Waterloo 2, Sioux City 1
SCORE BY PERIODS
Sioux City;1;0;0 -- 0
Waterloo;0;2;0 -- 0
FIRST PERIOD – 1.Sioxu City, Joel Maatta (Bennett Schimek), 19:55. Penalties – Ethan Edwards, SC (hooking), 3:49, Gabe Blanchard, SC (major, head contact), 6:23.
SECOND PERIOD – 2. Waterloo, Alex Gaffney (John Waldron. Cooper Wylie), 9:19, 3. Waterloo, Kyler Kleven (Wylie, David Gucciardi), 15:29. Penalties – Tucker Ness, Wat (slashing), 3:41, Gucciardi, Wat (slashing), 5:24, Gaffney, Wat (delay of game, faceoff violation), 16:49, John Fusco, SC (high sticking), 17:36, Dane Montgomery, Wat (hooking), 18:40.
THIRD PERIOD – No scoring. Penalties – Kirklan Irey, SC (too many men), 9:20, Brenden Olson, SC (double minor high sticking), 9:47, Mason Reiners, Wat (holding), 13:24.
SHOTS ON GOAL
Sioux City;13;10;10 -- 33
Waterloo;8;7;9 -- 24
Goalies – Sioux City, Akira Schmid (22 saves). Waterloo, Charlie Glockner (32 Saves). Referees – Anthony Vikhter and Pat Jacobs. Linesmen – Bill Hancock and Eric Arrigo
Jim Nelson
Sports Reporter
I’m a Waterloo native who has covered Cedar Valley sports for more than 30 years for the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier. I’m also a big Cincinnati Reds fan … Go Big Red Machine!
