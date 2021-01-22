USHL Hockey: Glockner, Kleven deliver Black Hawks a victory

WATERLOO – Charlie Glockner made 32 saves as the Waterloo Black Hawks handed the Sioux City Musketeers a 2-1 United States Hockey League loss Friday at Young Arena.

The Black Hawks used a two-goal outburst in the second period for all its scoring.

With 10:41 left in the period, Alex Gaffney, acquired in a trade with Omaha earlier in the week, scored on assists from John Waldron and Cooper Wylie.

Then with 4:31 to go in the second, Kyler Kleven scored the game winner on assists from Wylie and David Gucciardi.

Glockner made the lead hold up despite Waterloo being out-shot in all three periods and 33-24 for the game,

The Black Hawks improved to 7-11-1 with the win and host the Musketeers again Saturday night at 6:05 p.m.

