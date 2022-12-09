USHL Hockey: Geary nets game-winner in OT for Black Hawks

WATERLOO – Patrick Geary scored 1 minute and 49 seconds into overtime as the Waterloo Black Hawks snapped a three-game losing streak with a 5-4 win over Des Moines Friday at Young Arena.

Geary scored on a mini-breakaway as he deked right and scored with a forehand into the lower left corner of the net to compete a comeback win for the Black Hawks. Myles Hilman assisted on the game winner.

Griffin Erdman had a hat trick to lead Waterloo who took a 3-1 lead after one period. Erdman scored just 49 seconds into the game and then after the Buccaneers tied it, Erdman and Zach Bade each scored.

Bade’s goal game with just 15 seconds left in the period.

Des Moines answered with a great third period scoring three straight to take a 4-3 lead on Gustav Stjernberg’s goal with 7:57 left.

But Waterloo tied it on Erdman’s sixth of the season and third of the game on assists from Ben Robertson and Marcus Broberg, a power-play goal.

The Black Hawks 12-8-0 hosts Cedar Rapids Saturday at 6:05 p.m.