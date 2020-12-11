USHL hockey; Gamblers edge Black Hawks

WATERLOO - One thing is for sure, the Waterloo Black Hawks and Green Bay Gamblers will not be exchanging Christmas Cards this year.

In a tough USHL battle at Young Arena Friday night, the Hawks and Gamblers put up a heated display of hockey as several fights and numerous pushing incidents highlighted a hard fought, 2-1 victory by Green Bay.

"This was a good hockey game and we just were a little sloppy on offense at first," said Black Hawks coach P.K. O'Handley. "We wanted to get this to overtime but it didn't happen and it is what it is. I think we are taking the right steps now and it has been a complicated season so far.

"We had a shut down and nothing normal about what has been happening, but again it is what it is and we have to go with it. We just need to keep taking those steps in the right direction and it will be good."

The first 19 minutes went scoreless as neither team could find the back of the net. The Gamblers had the most opportunities to put something on the board as they were awarded three power play chances.

The Hawks defense held true, killing all short handed chances, and kept the Gamblers from scoring.