USHL hockey; Gamblers edge Black Hawks

WATERLOO - One thing is for sure, the Waterloo Black Hawks and Green Bay Gamblers will not be exchanging Christmas Cards this year.
In a tough USHL battle at Young Arena Friday night, the Hawks and Gamblers put up a heated display of hockey as several fights and numerous pushing incidents highlighted a hard fought, 2-1 victory by Green Bay.
"This was a good hockey game and we just were a little sloppy on offense at first," said Black Hawks coach P.K. O'Handley. "We wanted to get this to overtime but it didn't happen and it is what it is. I think we are taking the right steps now and it has been a complicated season so far.
"We had a shut down and nothing normal about what has been happening, but again it is what it is and we have to go with it. We just need to keep taking those steps in the right direction and it will be good."
The first 19 minutes went scoreless as neither team could find the back of the net. The Gamblers had the most opportunities to put something on the board as they were awarded three power play chances.
Support Local Journalism
The Hawks defense held true, killing all short handed chances, and kept the Gamblers from scoring.
With the announcement of one minute to play in the period, the Gamblers made a big push and found the net as Jackson Hallum slipped the puck past Waterloo net minder, Charlie Glockner for the 1-0 advantage. Waterloo's Tucker Ness tied it in the second period with his first USHL goal.
Ness skated just across the line and let fly a shot that squeezed under the glove of goalie, Aaron Randazzo, tying the game at 1-1. It was Ness's first net ringer of the year.
"It feels good when you can get your first goal and get the monkey off your back," said Ness. "I thought it gave us some momentum at the time and got every one excited. We kept it going but we just could not get that other goal."
The Gamblers (5-1-0-1) had a man advantage on six occasions but were turned back five times by the Black Hawks penalty kill, but the one proved to be the difference.
Mason Lohrei blasted a shot through a crowd in front of the net five minutes into the final period and made that goal stand as the game winner.
"There just has been nothing normal so far this season, but we have to line up and get ready for tomorrow night," said O'Handley. "Sioux City got a big win tonight in Des Moines (4-0) and we have to get ready for them. There is always another game."
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!