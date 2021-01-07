USHL hockey: Force knock down Black Hawks, 4-2

FARGO – The Fargo Force scored twice in rapid fire late in the first period to seize control as the Force downed the Waterloo Black Hawks, 4-2, in a United States Hockey League game Thursday at Scheels Arena.

Tristan Broz and Jeremy Davidson both scored with under five minutes to go in the opening period to put Fargo in firm control of the game.

Waterloo cut the deficit in half on a Ryan O’Hara goal four minutes and 56 seconds into the second period. David Gucciardi assisted.

But Fargo (12-3-2) got goals from Erik Bargholtz and Cody Monds to extend its lead to 4-1 in the third.

Owen Ozar tallied his seventh goal of the season on an assist from John Waldron with 4:13 left in the game but that was all the Black Hawks would get.

Andrew Miller made 24 saves to earn the win for Fargo, while Waterloo’s Charlie Glockner made 26 saves.

Waterloo (5-8-0) plays at Sioux Falls tonight at 7:05 p.m.

Fargo 4, Waterloo 2

SCORE BY PERIODS

Waterloo 0 1 1 — 2

Fargo 2 0 2 — 4