WATERLOO — Through 17 United States Hockey League games so far, the Waterloo Black Hawks have been good.
Black Hawks’ head coach P.K. O’Handley feels his team can be much better.
As it stands, a good Waterloo team currently leads the USHL Western Conference with a 10-3-3-1 record and 24 points, one point better than Sioux City, Des Moines and Tri-City.
Tonight, the Black Hawks visit the Tyson Events Center to face the Musketeers, before returning home for their annual Thanksgiving Day game against the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders at 7:05 p.m. inside Young Arena.
“We have to figure out a way to play 60 minutes, I think we have done that once or twice,” O’Handley said. “The players know that and they are trying to get better.”
What O’Handley has seen in 17 games is a team that when it plays good defense, especially in the offensive zone on the forecheck, and when the defense is solid all over the 200 x 100 Young Arena ice sheet, goals come in bunches.
Only Muskegon in the Eastern Conference (72) has more goals than Waterloo’s 68. Additionally, the Black Hawks are one of only two USHL teams with two players with more than 10 goals — Matej Blumel (11) and Emil Ohrvall (11).
“Our offensive output is directly correlated to how we defend,” O’Handley said. “That is kind of our recipe. When we play it well we generally we are successful. When we do it okay, you put it in a little bit of peril, and when we are not good that is when we have gotten stung.
“I like where we are headed because they are seeing what that means, but we still have a ways to go.”
THURSDAY’S GAME: As of Tuesday, the Black Hawks had sold more than 2,300 tickets for Thursday’s game, and the organization is anticipating it could exceed 3,000.
The Young Arena ticket off will be open from until 5 p.m. today, and tickets can be purchased at www.waterlooblackhawks.com
Fans are asked to bring new Teddy Bears or Plush Toys to toss onto the ice after Waterloo’s first goal Thursday. The toys will be donated to Toys for Tots and other charitable organizations.
