USHL Hockey: Fighting Saints explode in second in win over Black Hawks

WATERLOO – A four-goal explosion in the second period by the Dubuque Fighting Saints buried the Waterloo Black Hawks Saturday in a 5-2 United States Hockey League loss at Young Arena.

Goals less than a minute apart by Nils Juntrop and Michael Burchill gave the Fighting Saints a 2-0 lead just 3 minutes and 18 seconds into the second period after a scoreless first.

Dubuque kept the pressure on when a Waterloo turnover midway through the second led to a Riley Stuart shorthanded goal and a 3-0 lead.

Waterloo got one back when Nicholas DeGraves scored a power play goal on assists from Sam Rinzel and James Hong with 3:29 left in the period, but Max Burkholder made it 4-1 Dubuque with 59 seconds left in the period.

Patrick Geary scored late in the game to edge the Black Hawks to within 4-2, but a James Reeder empty net goal provided the final score.

Waterloo outshoot Dubuque, 31-24, in the game, including 14-5 in the third.

The Black Hawks return to action Sunday at 3:05 p.m. when it hosts Des Moines at Young Arena.