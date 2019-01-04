SIOUX FALLS, S.D. -- Waterloo roared out to a 4-0 lead Friday, then had to hang on for a 6-4 United States Hockey League victory at Sioux Falls.
Joe Cassetti scored twice in the opening period and Solag Bakich and James Marooney connected 23 seconds apart in the second period for that 4-0 Black Hawks lead. Two of the goals came on power plays.
Sioux Falls erased most of that lead in the final 5:57 of the period, scoring twice in a 14-second span and again with just 28 seconds left on the clock.
Matej Blumel gave Waterloo a 5-3 lead at the 8:33 mark of the third period. Sioux Falls got within a goal, but couldn't pull even and Blumel tacked on an empty netter with :01 remaining.
The Black Hawks (19-7-3-1) host Lincoln Saturday night. Sioux Falls fell to 16-9-2-1.
