The Fargo Force pulled away prior to the first intermission and scored multiple goals in each period, topping the Waterloo Black Hawks 7-4 Friday at Young Arena during the initial matchup in a two-game series.

Fargo entered the weekend allowing the fewest goals per game in the United States Hockey League. They showed their offensive capabilities Friday, finishing the night one goal short of equaling their 2022/23 season high.

The Force weren’t shy about going to the Black Hawks’ net. Fargo’s first goal 2:20 into the contest came as Kyle Smolen collided with Jack Spicer in the crease.

Miko Matikka tied the score 93 seconds later when Matej Marinov misplayed the puck at the edge of the crease. The Fargo netminder did not have it covered, and Matikka was able to flip it into an open side.

However, the Force led by two at intermission, going back in front at 12:53 during a power play when Verner Miettinen’s shot was redirected by Girts Silkalns. Bret Link added another goal at 17:07, coming out of the right corner to score on another pileup in the blue paint.

The teams exchanged goals in the second. Miettinen was behind the net and set up Charlie Russell just 1:25 into the period. Waterloo answered at 12:21. Matikka took a couple of steps toward the net from the left point, putting full force into a wrister. That left a rebound for Gavin O’Connell to bang in.

Another exchange began with Boris Skalos hitting the top corner on a transition chance at 14:35. Exactly three minutes later, Aaron Pionk responded with a full slapshot during a power play. Caden Brown’s initial chance came to Pionk between the circles; the defenseman beat Marinov low to the glove side.

The resulting 5-3 score held until a flurry in the final five minutes of regulation. Skalos capitalized when a deflected shot came his way, leaving him with an open side at 15:57 of the third. Russell added an empty-netter at 17:02.

The Hawks recorded the final goal in a delayed penalty situation with just over a minute remaining. Griffin Erdman’s initial shot landed near the side of the net and was stuffed in with just over a minute remaining.

Both goaltenders were in net to face 35 shots. Marinov picked up the win with 31 saves.

The Black Hawks and Force go again at 6:05 p.m. on Saturday. After the John Deere Weekend matchup, Waterloo’s yellow and green John Deere-inspired jerseys will be auctioned off to benefit the Northeast Iowa Food Bank. For tickets – including discounted rates for John Deere families – call the Domino’s Black Hawks Box Office at (319) 291-7680.

Fargo 7, Waterloo 4 Fargo 3 2 2 - 7 Waterloo 1 2 1 - 4 1st Period-1, Fargo, Smolen 13 (Napier, Skalos), 2:20. 2, Waterloo, Matikka 19 (Schifsky), 3:53. 3, Fargo, Silkalns 4 (Miettinen, Palodichuk), 12:53 (PP). 4, Fargo, Link 14 (Knuble, Boser), 17:07. Penalties-Chaly Wat (interference), 11:29; Rinzel Wat (tripping), 13:33. 2nd Period-5, Fargo, Russell 10 (Miettinen, Silkalns), 1:25. 6, Waterloo, O'Connell 11 (Matikka, Schifsky), 12:21. 7, Fargo, Skalos 5 (Smolen), 14:35. 8, Waterloo, Pionk 9 (Brown, Rinzel), 17:35 (PP). Penalties-Skalos Fgo (slashing), 7:47; Boser Fgo (roughing), 15:48; Russell Fgo (roughing), 15:48; Schifsky Wat (roughing), 15:48; Bade Wat (boarding), 17:48; Geary Wat (boarding), 18:07; Link Fgo (interference), 18:44. 3rd Period-9, Fargo, Skalos 6 (Mehlenbacher, Palodichuk), 15:57. 10, Fargo, Russell 11 (Silkalns), 17:02 (EN). 11, Waterloo, Hilman 16 (Brown, Erdman), 18:59. Penalties-Scott Fgo (hooking), 0:43. Shots on Goal Fargo 16-10-10-36. Waterloo 10-10-15-35. Goalies-Fargo, Marinov 14-0-0-2 (35 shots-31 saves). Waterloo, Spicer 17-6-0-0 (35 shots-29 saves).