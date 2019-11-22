WATERLOO -- Dubuque jumped on Waterloo early and never let up Friday as the Fighting Saints flattened the Black Hawks 7-1 in a United States Hockey league game at Young Arena.
Matt Kopperud scored a pair of goals for Dubuque during an opening period when the Fighting Saints outshot Waterloo 20-6. The lead was 4-0 after two periods.
The Black Hawks broke through 1 minute, 51 seconds into the third on a goal by Kyle Haskins, but they couldn't add to it, nor could they stop the Fighting Saints, who banged in three more scores, including another by Kopperud for a hat trick.
It was just the fourth regulation defeat in 15 games for Waterloo while Dubuque improved to 11-2-1-0. Waterloo hosts Cedar Rapids at 7:05 p.m. Saturday.
