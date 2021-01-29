USHL hockey: Dubuque stymies Waterloo again

WATERLOO – The Waterloo Black Hawks could not find an answer for Dubuque goalie Lukas Parik as the Fighting Saints beat the Black Hawks for the eighth straight time Friday at Young Arena, 4-1.

Dubuque jumped ahead of Waterloo early 2-0, but David Gucciardi scored with 5:34 left in the first to cut the Black Hawks’ deficit in half.

But after putting 17 shots on goal in the first period, Waterloo managed just 14 over the final two periods.

The Fighting Saints scored two empty net goals in the final minute of the game for the final margin.

The Black Hawks return to action next Friday and Saturday at home against the Fargo Force.

