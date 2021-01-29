 Skip to main content
USHL hockey: Dubuque stymies Waterloo again
USHL

USHL hockey: Dubuque stymies Waterloo again

WATERLOO – The Waterloo Black Hawks could not find an answer for Dubuque goalie Lukas Parik as the Fighting Saints beat the Black Hawks for the eighth straight time Friday at Young Arena, 4-1.

Dubuque jumped ahead of Waterloo early 2-0, but David Gucciardi scored with 5:34 left in the first to cut the Black Hawks’ deficit in half.

But after putting 17 shots on goal in the first period, Waterloo managed just 14 over the final two periods.

The Fighting Saints scored two empty net goals in the final minute of the game for the final margin.

The Black Hawks return to action next Friday and Saturday at home against the Fargo Force.

ushl logo - black hawks.jpg

Dubuque 4, Waterloo 1

SCORE BY PERIODS

Dubuque;2;0;2  -- 4

Waterloo;1;0;0  -- 1

FIRST PERIOD – 1. Dubuque, Ian Pierce (Robert Cronin, John Evans), 3:59, 2. Dubuque, Max Burkholder (Cronin), 13:31, 3. Waterloo, David Gucciardi (Ryan O’Hara, Alex Gaffney), 14:26. Penalties – None.

SECOND PERIOD – No scoring. Penalties – Gucciardi, Wat (roughing), 16:56, Wyatt Schingoethe, Wat (unsportsmanlike conduct, misconduct), 17:51.

THIRD PERIOD – 4. Dubuque, Kenny Connors (Primo Self), 19:00, en. 5. Dubuque, Cronin (Ryan Alexander, Evans), 19:19, pp, en. Penalties – Maximiliano Montes, Dub (tripping), 11:39, Gucciardi, Wat (unsportsmanlike conduct), 19:00.

SHOTS ON GOAL

Dubuque;8;12;8  -- 28

Waterloo;17;5;9 – 31

Goalies – Dubuque, Lukas Parik (30 Saves). Waterloo, Charlie Glockner (24 Saves). Referee – Sam Heidemann. Linesmen – Eric Arrigo and Peter Jenkin.

Sports Reporter

I’m a Waterloo native who has covered Cedar Valley sports for more than 30 years for the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier. I’m also a big Cincinnati Reds fan … Go Big Red Machine!

