USHL hockey: Dubuque slips past Waterloo

WATERLOO – Matthew Savoie scored twice in the first 2 minutes and 51 seconds of the third period to push the Dubuque Fighting Saints past the Waterloo Black Hawks, 5-4, Tuesday in United States Hockey League action at Young Arena.

Looking to for its third straight win and fourth consecutive game with a point, the Black Hawks erased a first period deficit with a strong second and led 4-3 after 40 minutes.

But Savoie scored just 44 seconds into the third and again 2:07 later before Dubuque held off the Black Hawks down the stretch.

“The ice was tilted in the third, certainly the back half of the game,” Black Hawks head coach P.K. O’Handley said. “You can’t give up that many goals. They have a talented team for sure, and some guys that can score but you can’t give up that many goals.

“We had our chances to bury and didn’t bury and it seemed like they buried on every chance.”

Waterloo scored first on an Alex Gaffney power play goal with 15:01 left in the first. Gaffney’s shot found its way through traffic for his fifth of the season. Dubuque answered with two goals in the final 4:06 of the period as Connor Kurth tied it and then Braden Doyle put the Saints ahead with 31 seconds left to first intermission.