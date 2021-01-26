USHL hockey: Dubuque slips past Waterloo

WATERLOO – Matthew Savoie scored twice in the first 2 minutes and 51 seconds of the third period to push the Dubuque Fighting Saints past the Waterloo Black Hawks, 5-4, Tuesday in United States Hockey League action at Young Arena.
Looking to for its third straight win and fourth consecutive game with a point, the Black Hawks erased a first period deficit with a strong second and led 4-3 after 40 minutes.
But Savoie scored just 44 seconds into the third and again 2:07 later before Dubuque held off the Black Hawks down the stretch.
“The ice was tilted in the third, certainly the back half of the game,” Black Hawks head coach P.K. O’Handley said. “You can’t give up that many goals. They have a talented team for sure, and some guys that can score but you can’t give up that many goals.
“We had our chances to bury and didn’t bury and it seemed like they buried on every chance.”
Waterloo scored first on an Alex Gaffney power play goal with 15:01 left in the first. Gaffney’s shot found its way through traffic for his fifth of the season. Dubuque answered with two goals in the final 4:06 of the period as Connor Kurth tied it and then Braden Doyle put the Saints ahead with 31 seconds left to first intermission.
Then Wyatt Schingoethe had a period to remember for Waterloo in the second as he scored three times to record his second career USHL hat trick. Schingoethe also had a hat trick on March 7, 2020.
Schingoethe got his first just 2:26 into the second, but Dubuque answered a little bit more than 90 seconds later as Tristan Lemyre put the Fighting Saints back in front.
Waterloo then got strong play from its penalty kill as the Black Hawks over the remainder of the period killed off four Fighting Saints power plays, including a minute-plus 5-on-3.
“I thought our special teams were really good,” O’Handley said. ““We generated offense and I thought we generated momentum. The power played we went 1-for-2. We would’ve liked to gone 2-for-2 but that didn’t happen.”
Schingoethe tied it with 8:17 left in the second on assists from Ryan O’Hara and Nick Wallace. Then with Waterloo on the penalty kill, Dane Montgomery won a race to a puck in the Fighting Saint zone and put a shot on net.
Schingoethe swooped in and pounced on the rebound and slipped it past Dubuque’s Reilly Herbst for a 4-3 lead with 4:56 left.
The goals were Schingoethe’s fifth, sixth and seventh of the season.
Savoie then quickly erased all the momentum Waterloo built in the second with his two quick strikes in the third.
The Black Hawks dominated play over the final 17 minutes, out-shooting the Fighting Saints, 16-4, but couldn’t find the equalizer.
“It seems like times we are feast or famine,” O’Handley said. “We give up 1 or less or give up four or more. It is tough to win when you give up five goals.
“We are playing good hockey. It seems at times it is one thing or another have not gone in this group’s way.”
Waterloo (8-12-1) hosts Dubuque again Friday at Young Arena.