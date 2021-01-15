 Skip to main content
USHL Hockey: Dubuque drops Waterloo, 7-4
USHL HOCKEY

DUBUQUE – The Dubuque Fighting Saints scored four first period goals to jump out to a huge lead before holding on for a 7-4 United States Hockey League win over the Waterloo Black Hawks Friday.

Dubuque also scored 24 seconds into the second period to take a  5-0 lead before the Black Hawks responded with three straight goals.

David Gucciardi scored a power-play goal with 13 minutes and 49 seconds left and 14 seconds later Michael LaStarza scored unassisted. Then Jonah Copre made it 5-3 with his second goal of the season with 5:22 left in the period.

However, 19 seconds after Copre’s goal, Robert Cronin scored for Dubuque to make it 6-3 after two periods.

Kyler Kleven scored a power-play goal 1:07 into the third for Waterloo to once against cut the Black Hawks deficit to two. But Daniyal Dzhaniyev scored with 7:14 remaining in the game to put the Fighting Saints back in firm control.

Waterloo (6-10-0) returns to action tonight at Chicago.

Dubuque 7, Waterloo 4

SCORE BY PERIODS

Waterloo;0;3;1  -- 4

Dubuque;4;2;1  --  7

FIRST PERIOD – 1. Dubuque, Connor Kurth (Matthew Savoie, Paul Fletcher), 3:41, pp, 2. Dubuque, Braden Doyle (Riley Stuart), 14:09, 3. Dubuque, Savoie (Kurth), 14:27, 4. Ryan Alexander (Robert Cronin), 19:29.  Penalties – Mason Reiners, Wat (holding), 3:20, Riley Rosenthal, Dub (Hooking), 15:39, Ethan Szmagaj, Wat (tripping), 16:20.

SECOND PERIOD – 5. Dubuque, Savoie (Kurth), :24, 6. Waterloo, David Gucciardi (Owen Ozar, Wyatt Schingoethe), 6:11, pp, 7. Waterloo, Michael LaStarza (unassisted), 6:25. 8. Waterloo, Jonah Copre (Casey Severo), 14:38, 9. Dubuque, Cronin (Maximillano Montes), 14:57.

Penalties – Evan Stella, Dub (holding), 5:57. Teddy Lagerback, Wat (game misconduct-staged fight, game misconduct-aggressor, major-fighting), 8:04, Ryan Alexander, Dub. (major fighting, game ejection), 8:04, Ozar, Wat (hooking), 12:06, Ian Pierce, Dub (tripping), 17:24, Tristan Lemyre, Dub (too many men), 19:44.

THIRD PERIOD – 10. Waterloo, Kyler Kleven (LaStarza), 1:07, pp. 11. Dubuque, Daniyal Dzhaniyev (Andrei Buyalski), 12:46.

Penalties – Matt Argentina, Wat (head contact), 7:44.

SHOTS ON GOAL

Waterloo;4;9;8 --  21

Dubuque;12;9;5  --  26

Goalies – Waterloo, Charlie Glockner (12 shots, 8 Saves). Emmett Croteau (12 Shots, 9 saves0Dubuque, Reilly Herbst 17 saves).

Referees – Chet Halonen and Andrew Bell. Linesmen – Eric Arrigo and Bryan Gorcoff.

