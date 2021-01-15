USHL Hockey: Dubuque drops Waterloo, 7-4

DUBUQUE – The Dubuque Fighting Saints scored four first period goals to jump out to a huge lead before holding on for a 7-4 United States Hockey League win over the Waterloo Black Hawks Friday.

Dubuque also scored 24 seconds into the second period to take a 5-0 lead before the Black Hawks responded with three straight goals.

David Gucciardi scored a power-play goal with 13 minutes and 49 seconds left and 14 seconds later Michael LaStarza scored unassisted. Then Jonah Copre made it 5-3 with his second goal of the season with 5:22 left in the period.

However, 19 seconds after Copre’s goal, Robert Cronin scored for Dubuque to make it 6-3 after two periods.

Kyler Kleven scored a power-play goal 1:07 into the third for Waterloo to once against cut the Black Hawks deficit to two. But Daniyal Dzhaniyev scored with 7:14 remaining in the game to put the Fighting Saints back in firm control.

Waterloo (6-10-0) returns to action tonight at Chicago.

