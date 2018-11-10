Try 1 month for 99¢

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Ryan Drkulec scored 2 minutes, 8 seconds into overtime to lift the Western Conference-leading Waterloo Black Hawks to a 3-2 United States Hockey League victory at Green Bay Saturday.

Waterloo peppered Gamblers goaltender Evan Fear with 51 shots on net, but had only a power-play goal from Joe Cassetti in the first period and Emil Ohrvall’s game-tying tally in the third period to show for it.

Green Bay (6-6-2-1) matched the Black Hawks’ man-advantage tally with one of its own in the first period, then scored the only goal of the second frame to take a 2-1 lead.

Jared Moe had 26 saves in goal for Waterloo (9-2-3-1).

Waterloo 3, Green Bay 2, OT

SCORE BY PERIODS

Waterloo 1 0 1 1 — 3

Green Bay 1 1 0 0 — 2

FIRST PERIOD — 1. Waterloo, Cassetti (Firstov, Blumel), pp, 10:24. 2. Green Bay, Prokop (Spott), pp, 18:45. Penalties — Prokop-GB (high-sticking) 3:55, Frisch-GB (boarding) 4:19, Heidemann-GB (boarding) 9:54, Sorensen-Wat. (elbowing) 18:39.

SECOND PERIOD — 3. Green Bay, Heidemann (Herrman), 18:18. Penalties — Marooney-Wat. (fighting, misconduct) 1:35, Maust-GB (fighting, misconduct), 1:35, Leitner-GB (holding) 15:49.

THIRD PERIOD — 4. Waterloo, Ohrvall (Blumel), 7:09. Penalties — Swankler-Wat. (unsportsmanlike conduct) 3:08, Pilawski-GB (unsportsmanlike conduct) 3:08.

OVERTIME — 5. Waterloo, Drkuklec (Palmer, Caponi), 2:08. Penalties — none.

SHOTS ON GOAL

Waterloo 17 14 19 1 — 51

Green Bay 7 13 7 1 — 28

Power-plays — Waterloo 1-for-4, Green Bay 1-for-1.

Goaltenders — Waterloo, Moe (28 SOG, 26 saves). Green Bay, Fear (51 SOG, 48 saves).

Officials — Referee, Gruhl. Linesmen, Aronson, Giles. Att. — 3,989.

