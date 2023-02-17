After posting an 8-0 overtime record in the first 40 games, the Waterloo Black Hawks lost in the 65th minute of Friday’s matchup at Buccaneer Arena, edged by the Des Moines Buccaneers, 4-3.

Friday’s result also halted a burgeoning three-game Hawks win streak. The Fargo Force now lead Waterloo by seven points in the USHL Western Conference race, while the Hawks are ahead of the Lincoln Stars by three points for second.

Waterloo needed a late goal to force the overtime. Skating with an extra attacker, the Hawks moved the puck across the top of the circles, with Miko Matikka receiving it at the left point. From there, he put a shot through traffic and over Max Lundgren’s shoulder into the opposite top corner with 1:28 to play.

Each team had chances during the extra frame. Defenseman Owen West slipped in the winner from between the right circle and the edge of the crease with 47.3 seconds to go in overtime.

The Buccaneers had jumped in front during the game’s first minute. Joey Muldowney triggered a chance from the right circle, then collected his own rebound for a backhanded follow up at the 49-second mark.

Des Moines maintained the lead until the last two minutes before intermission. Owen Baker swiped a puck inside the Bucs blue line, leaving him with a one-on-one chance against Lundgren. In tight, the Buccaneers’ goaltender went for a poke check, but Baker lifted a shot just over his right shoulder in the nick of time.

Waterloo went to the lead at 7:48 of the second. Gavin Lindberg’s wraparound try left the puck at the opposite post for Zach Bade, and he squeezed it across the goal line.

The Hawks’ edge lasted one minute and 22 seconds. A Waterloo defenseman lost his balance in the neutral zone as the puck came trickling into the defensive zone. Jack Spicer lunged to the top of the circle in an attempt to clear it, but Lubomir Kupco got enough to bat it the other way for the equalizer.

On the game’s first power play, Des Moines went back ahead at 13:28 of the second. Christian Kocsis got the puck into the crease, and the Bucs jammed away until it made it across the goal line. Kocsis was credited with the score.

The Hawks wrap up a run of four consecutive road games on Saturday in Cedar Rapids at 7:05 against the RoughRiders.

Des Moines 4, Waterloo 3 (F/OT) Waterloo 1 1 1 0 - 3 Des Moines 1 2 0 1 - 4 1st Period-1, Des Moines, Muldowney 14 (Reimann, Van Rooyan), 0:49. 2, Waterloo, Baker 8 18:04. Penalties-No Penalties 2nd Period-3, Waterloo, Bade 9 (Geary, Hilman), 7:42. 4, Des Moines, Kupco 11 9:10. 5, Des Moines, Kocsis 8 (Borozinskis, Stjernberg), 13:28 (PP). Penalties-Rinzel Wat (tripping), 11:59. 3rd Period-6, Waterloo, Matikka 21 (Robertson, Erdman), 18:32. Penalties-Rourke Dm (holding), 1:41; West Dm (hooking), 7:16; O'Connell Wat (holding), 8:33. 1st OT Period-7, Des Moines, West 5 (Vaarwerk), 4:13. Penalties-No Penalties Shots on Goal Waterloo 11-7-11-2-31. Des Moines 5-8-6-2-21. Goalies-Waterloo, Spicer 19-6-1-0 (21 shots-17 saves). Des Moines, Lundgren 10-10-2-2 (31 shots-28 saves).