DES MOINES — It took seven games before a United States Hockey League opponent figured out a way to defeat the Waterloo Black Hawks.

It turns out the formula is pretty simple — keep Waterloo off the scoreboard, which is what Des Moines did for most of the game Saturday in a 4-1 win.

Just a week after getting blown out 9-1 by the Black Hawks in Waterloo, the Buccaneers (4-4-0-1) scored in each period and kept the Black Hawks off the scoreboard until Connor Caponi broke up the shutout with 35 seconds remaining.

Friday

WATERLOO 5, GREEN BAY 0: Waterloo broke open a tight game with a four-goal second period and went on to blank Green Bay Friday night at Young Arena.

After a scoreless first period, Connor Caponi got the Black Hawks on the scoreboard at the 5:04 mark of the second. Patrick Guzzo made it 2-0 midway through the period, then Ryder Rolston and Wyatt Schingoethe scored less than a minute apart to make it 4-0.

Keighan Gerrie added a shorthanded goal into an empty net late in the third period.

Waterloo goaltender Logan Stein recorded his second shutout of the season.

Summaries

Saturday

DES MOINES 4, WATERLOO 1

Score by periods

Waterloo 0 0 1 — 1

Des Moines 1 1 2 — 4

First period — 1. Des Moines, Ellis (Robinson), :45. Penalties — Panisa-DM (slashing) 2:16, Argentina-Wat. (roughing) 5:25, Engum-Wat. (tripping) 8:31, Andrews-DM (high-sticking) 16:42, Andrews-DM (slashing) 19:22.

Second period — 2. Des Moines, Mancinelli (Andrews, Salice), 8:08. Penalties — Engum-Wat. (high-sticking) 11:27, Caponi-Wat. (roughing, unsportsmanlike conduct), 14:41, Driscoll-DM (roughing, unsportsmanlike conduct) 14:41.

Third period — 3. Des Moines, Strada (Starikov), 14:40. 4. Waterloo, Caponi (Engum), 19:25. 5. Des Moines, Nevers (Mancinelli), en,19:41. Penalties — Warnert-DM (holding) 2:48, Haskins-Wat. (high-sticking) 4:54, Ness-Wat. (checking from behind, roughing, misconduct) 16:26, Laferriere-DM (roughing) 16:26, Argentina-Wat. (double roughing) 19:25, Warnert-DM (double roughing) 19:25, Fensterstock-DM (roughing) 19:35.

Shots on goal

Waterloo 14 8 9 —31

Des Moines 9 11 7 —27

Power-plays — Waterloo 0-for-5. Des Moines 0-for-5.

Goaltenders — Waterloo, Stein (26 SOG, 23 saves). Des Moines, Rowe (31 SOG, 30 saves).

Officials — Referees, Gruhl, Yerkovich. Linesmen, McCrary, Offerman. Att. — 2,067.

Friday

WATERLOO 5, GREEN BAY 0

Score by periods

Green Bay 0 0 0 — 0

Waterloo 0 4 1 — 5

First period — No scoring. Penalties — Mylymok-GB (elbowing) 2:15, Schingoethe-Wat. (holding) 12:45, Ferrandino-GB (tripping) 17:57, Lamppa-Wat. (high-sticking) 18:24.

Second period — 1. Waterloo, Caponi (Engum), 5:04. 2. Waterloo, Guzzo (Lamppa, Drkulec), 10:51. 3. Waterloo, Rolston (Schingoethe, Szmagaj), 15:50. 4. Waterloo, Schingoethe (Rolston, Belpedio), 16:43. Penalty — Ganske-GB (holding) 16:59, Ganske-GB (slashing) 20:00.

Third period — 5. Waterloo, Gerrie (Lamppa), sh, en, 17:43. Penalties — Thiesing-GB (cross-checking) 9:11, Argentina-Wat. (high-sticking) 10:28, Caponi-Wat. (double high-sticking) 16:08, Green Bay bench (too many men) 18:52.

Shots on goal

Green Bay 11 4 9 — 24

Waterloo 14 15 6 — 35

Power-plays — Green Bay 0-for-4. Waterloo 0-for-6.

Goaltenders — Green Bay, Enright (34 SOG, 30 saves). Waterloo, Stein (24 SOG, 24 saves).

Officials — Referee, Esposito. Linesmen, Rozitis, Rey. Att. — 2,260.

