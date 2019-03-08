WATERLOO -- Des Moines tallied four special teams goals, including three shorthanders, and handed Waterloo a 5-4 United States Hockey League defeat in overtime Friday at Young Arena.
Mason Palmer staked Waterloo (31-14-4-1) to a 1-0 lead 4 minutes, 12 seconds into the game, but Des Moines drew even with a power-play goal just over three minutes later.
Griffin Ness scored at even strength and Matej Blumel connected for a shorthanded goal to give the Black Hawks a 3-1 lead 14:27 into the second period.
Des Moines answered with shorthanders just 20 seconds apart to send the game into the third period tied at 3-3.
Another Buccaneer shorthanded score midway through the third period produced a 4-3 lead, but Palmer pulled Waterloo even at the 13:38 mark.
Des Moines (28-18-1-4) got a goal 2:53 into the overtime period from Scooter Brickey to win it.
The Black Hawks host Sioux Falls Saturday at 7:05 p.m.
