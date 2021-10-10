USHL hockey: Des Moines blitzes Waterloo early

DES MOINES -- Four first period goals by the Des Moines Buccaneers proved insurmountable for the Waterloo Black Hawks in a 6-1 Saturday tilt at Buccaneer Arena.

Des Moines scored in the early minutes of each period, beginning when Davis Burnside tipped a shot from Scout Truman for the opening goal at 3:00. That line was back on the ice when Tiernan Shoudy converted a turnover in the neutral zone into a second goal at 5:44.

The Bucs made it 3-0 at 12:30 of the first period when Anthony Menghini dodged a pokecheck to slip in his chance. Just 1:34 later, Shoudy scored his second of the night, swatting in a bouncing puck which came his way just outside the crease.

Killian Kiecker-Olson built the lead 2:27 into the second period coming through the right circle to score on a one-on-one chance against goalie Emmett Croteau.

Hawks defenseman Adam Cardona produced his first USHL goal later in the period. Following a faceoff win at 14:15, Cardona sent the puck through traffic and past Remington Keopple, who never got a good look at the attempt.

The Buccaneers added one more goal in the opening stages of the third period, when Joshua Barnes rifled a transition opportunity under the crossbar at 3:26.

Waterloo outshot Des Moines in both the second and third periods and by a final count of 25-17; Keopple made 24 saves for the win.

The Hawks play one more on the road before returning to Young Arena. Waterloo’s next game is Friday when they visit the Omaha Lancers.

