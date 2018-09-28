Subscribe for 33¢ / day

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Waterloo stormed back from a 4-1 second-period deficit, but Central Illinois pulled out a 5-4 overtime victory Friday at the United States Hockey League's Fall Classic.

It was the regular-season opener for Waterloo, while Central Illinois is 1-0-0-1 after its second overtime game in as many days.

The Flying Aces were up 3-0 early in the second period before Connor Caponi got the Black Hawks on the board. Then, trailing 4-1 after the second, Waterloo got goals from Xander Lamppa at the 2:17 mark, Matt Koopman at 2:52 and Matej Blumel at 7:34 to pull even.

Central Illinois ended it when Tate Singleton connected just :48 into the extra period.

Waterloo plays Omaha at 4 p.m. Saturday.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments