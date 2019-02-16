Try 1 month for 99¢

CEDAR RAPIDS — Waterloo couldn’t get much of anything past Cedar Rapids goaltender Blake Pietila Saturday night as the RoughRiders won a 2-1 United States Hockey League battle.

Pietila stopped 23 of the 24 shots he faced and his teammates scratched out a pair of goals to spoil the Black Hawks debut of goaltender Evan Fear, who had 22 saves.

Cedar Rapids picked up a goal midway through the first period to take the lead, then made it 2-0 13:25 into the second period.

Waterloo got a power-play goal at the 18:33 mark of the second from Hank Sorensen, but that was it.

Now 28-12-3-1, the Black Hawks host Western Conference-leading Tri-City Sunday at 3:05 p.m.

Ced. Rapids 2, Waterloo 1

SCORE BY PERIODS

Waterloo 0 1 0 — 1

Cedar Rapids 1 1 0 — 2

FIRST PERIOD — 1. Cedar Rapids, Smith (McDonough), 10:11. Penalties — Drkulec-Wat. (unsportsmanlike conduct) 10:34, Francis-CR (holding) 14:36, Silianoff-CR (high-sticking) 19:13.

SECOND PERIOD — 2. Cedar Rapids, Polin (Walsh), 13:25. 3. Waterloo, Sorensen (Engum, Lamppa), pp, 18:33. Penalties — Ness-Wat. (holding the stick) :37, Cassetti-Wat. (unsportsmanlike conduct) 4:25, Francis-CR (charging) 4:25, Cassetti-Wat. (slashing) 9:20, Smith-CR (slashing) 17:28, Palmer-Wat. (hooking) 19:16.

THIRD PERIOD — No scoring. Penalties — Harding-CR (tripping) 2:31, Drkulec-Wat. (roughing) 9:46, Smith-CR (slashing) 9:46, Francis-CR (interference) 12:32, Francis-CR (misconduct) 20:00.

SHOTS ON GOAL

Waterloo 6 8 10 — 24

Cedar Rapids 7 12 5 — 24

Power-plays — Waterloo, 1-for-6. Cedar Rapids, 0-for-4.

Goaltenders — Waterloo, Fear (23 SOG, 21 saves). Cedar Rapids, Pietila (24 SOG, 23 saves).

Officials — Referee, Bloyer. Linesmen, Karabetsos, McNamara. Att. — 3,754.

