USHL Hockey: Cedar Rapids snaps Waterloo's win streak

CEDAR RAPIDS – The Waterloo Black Hawks saw their six-game win streak come to an end Saturday as the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders scored a 5-3 victory.

Waterloo struggled on the penalty kill giving up four power-play goals.

The RoughRiders led 1-0 after one, before Waterloo tied it on a David Klee just 2 minutes and 23 seconds into the second on an assist from Oliver Flynn. Cedar Rapids would regain the lead with its second power-play goal and first of two goals by Jacob Kraft just three minutes later.

Once again the Black Hawks would tie the score when Griffin Erdman scored on an assist from Myles Hilman with 11:08 left in the second. But the RoughRiders got two power-play goals in the final 10 minutes of the period getting a second from Kraft and also from Dylan Hryckowian.

Waterloo would make it a one-goal game when Owen Baker scored with 6:02 left in the game on an assist from Zach Bade, but Cedar Rapids iced the game with a empty net with just over a minute remaining.

Waterloo (11-6-0) Friday at home against Sioux Falls.