CEDAR RAPIDS — Cedar Rapids scored three power-play goals and cruised to a 6-2 United States Hockey League win over Waterloo Saturday night.
The RoughRiders (9-8-2-0), who brought a three-game losing streak into the game, pinned the Black Hawks (11-5-3-1) in a 2-0 first-period hole by scoring on two of their five shots on goal.
Waterloo made it 2-1 on Vladislav Firstov’s power-play goal 2:18 into the second period, but Cedar Rapids responded with two more goals for a 4-1 lead after two.
The lead grew to 5-1 in the first minute of the third period before another Firstov power-play score for Waterloo, but the Black Hawks could get no closer.
Cedar Rapids 6, Waterloo 2
SCORE BY PERIODS
Waterloo 0 1 1 — 2
Cedar Rapids 2 2 2 — 6
FIRST PERIOD — 1. Cedar Rapids, McDonough (McIntyre), 4:32. 2. Cedar Rapids, McDonough (Backehag, Tonelli), pp, 9:57. Penalties — Caponi-Wat. (elbowing) 9:50, Francis-CR (unsportsmanlike conduct) 13:35, Marooney-Wat. (slashing) 14:31, Walsh-CR (tripping) 16:45.
SECOND PERIOD — 3. Waterloo, Firstov (Cassetti, Blumel), pp, 2:18. 4. Cedar Rapids, Walsh (Ginnetti, Zmolek), pp, 11:57. 5. Cedar Rapids, McDonough (Walsh), 14:47. Penalties — Silianoff-CR (holding) 1:55, Cameron-Wat. (hooking) 3:46, Ohrvall-Wat. (misconduct) 6:32, Sasson-CR (misconduct) 6:32, Ness-Wat. (cross-checking) 10:26, McDonough-CR (interference) 12:12. Waterlloo bench (too many men) 18:54.
THIRD PERIOD — 6. Cedar Rapids, Tonelli (Silianoff, Backehag), pp, :35. 7. Waterloo, Firstov (Schingoethe, Blumel), pp, 2:21. 8. Cedar Rapids, Zmolek (McIntyre), en, 18:09. Penalties — Francis-CR (roughing) 1:32, Sorensen-Wat. (misconduct), Cassetti-Wat. (roughing) 9:18, Millar-CR (roughing) 9:18, Caponi-Wat. (misconduct) 9:49, Firstov-Wat. (checking from behind, misconduct) 9:49, Ohrvall-Wat. (roughing) 9:49, Walsh-CR (misconduct) 9:49, Zmolek-CR (roughing) 9:49, Marooney-Wat. (slashing) 13:27. Ginnetti-CR (hooking) 14:56.
SHOTS ON GOAL
Waterloo 10 8 9 — 27
Cedar Rapids 5 11 10 — 26
Power-plays — Waterloo 2-for-6, Cedar Rapids 3-for-6.
Goaltenders — Waterloo, Stein (11 SOG, 8 saves), Moe (14 SOG, 12 saves). Cedar Rapids, Pietila (27 SOG, 25 saves).
Officials — Referees, Stragar, Wohlford. Linesmen, Gorcoff, McCrary. Att. — 2,267.
