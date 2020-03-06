USHL hockey: Carriere, Black Hawks shutdown Musketeers

SIOUX CITY – The Waterloo Black Hawks peppered Sioux City Musketeer goalie Ethan Haider with 56 shots as Waterloo scored a 4-0 United States Hockey League victory over the Musketeers Friday.

The Black Hawks out-shot Sioux City, 56-18, as Waterloo goalie Gabriel Carriere made 18 saves to earn his 20th win of the season and his second shutout.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Joe Cassetti scored just 5 minutes and 57 seconds into the game it was all Black Hawks thereafter.

Aaron Bohlinger made it 2-0 in the second, and Patrick Guzzo and Griffin Ness each scored in the third.

Xander Lamppa had a pair of assists to give him 30 this season, and Ness’ goal was his 20th.

Waterloo and Sioux City play again Saturday night at the Tyson Events Center.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.