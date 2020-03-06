USHL hockey: Carriere, Black Hawks shutdown Musketeers

SIOUX CITY – The Waterloo Black Hawks peppered Sioux City Musketeer goalie Ethan Haider with 56 shots as Waterloo scored a 4-0 United States Hockey League victory over the Musketeers Friday.
The Black Hawks out-shot Sioux City, 56-18, as Waterloo goalie Gabriel Carriere made 18 saves to earn his 20th win of the season and his second shutout.
You have free articles remaining.
Joe Cassetti scored just 5 minutes and 57 seconds into the game it was all Black Hawks thereafter.
Aaron Bohlinger made it 2-0 in the second, and Patrick Guzzo and Griffin Ness each scored in the third.
Xander Lamppa had a pair of assists to give him 30 this season, and Ness’ goal was his 20th.
Waterloo and Sioux City play again Saturday night at the Tyson Events Center.