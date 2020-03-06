You are the owner of this article.
USHL hockey: Carriere, Black Hawks shutdown Musketeers
breaking
USHL HOCKEY

USHL hockey: Carriere, Black Hawks shutdown Musketeers

Griffin Ness

SIOUX CITY – The Waterloo Black Hawks peppered Sioux City Musketeer goalie Ethan Haider with 56 shots as Waterloo scored a 4-0 United States Hockey League victory over the Musketeers Friday.

The Black Hawks out-shot Sioux City, 56-18, as Waterloo goalie Gabriel Carriere made 18 saves to earn his 20th win of the season and his second shutout.

Joe Cassetti scored just 5 minutes and 57 seconds into the game it was all Black Hawks thereafter.

Aaron Bohlinger made it 2-0 in the second, and Patrick Guzzo and Griffin Ness each scored in the third.

Xander Lamppa had a pair of assists to give him 30 this season, and Ness’ goal was his 20th.

Waterloo and Sioux City play again Saturday night at the Tyson Events Center.

+2 
ushl logo - black hawks.jpg
+2 
Xander Lamppa

Lamppa

Waterloo 4, Sioux Citu 0

SCORE BY PERIOD

Waterloo;1;1;2  --  4

Sioux City;0;0;0  -- 0

FIRST PERIOD – 1. Waterloo, Joe Cassetti (Keighan Gerrie), 5:57.  Penalties – Joel Maatta, SC (kneeing), 9:33.

SECOND PERIOD – 2. Waterloo, Aaron Bohlinger (Xander Lamppa), 4:34. Penalties – Griffin Ness, Wat (hooking), 13:44, Ondrej Psenicka, Wat (elbowing), 16:25.

THIRD PERIOD – 3. Waterloo, Patrick Guzzo (Lamppa), 10:06, 4. Waterloo, Ness (Joey Strada, Ethan Szmagaj), 15:03.  Penalties – Josh Nixon, SC (interference), 18:36.

SHOTS ON GOAL

Watelroo;15;17;24  - 56

Sioux City;5;9;4  --  18

Goalies – Waterloo, Gabriel Carriere (18 Saves). Sioxu City, Ethan Haider (52 Saves). Referee – Jake Jackson. Linesmen – Michael Ifkovits and Dana Naylor.

Tags

