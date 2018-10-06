BLOOMINGTON, Ill. — Waterloo’s Matej Blumel recorded a hat trick to lead the Black Hawks to a 5-1 win at Central Illinois Saturday in United States Hockey League action.
Waterloo (2-0-1-1) has now scored at least one point through its first four games. The Black Hawks trailed Central Illinois (1-1-1-0) after Dirven Sebastian scored 6 minutes, 45 seconds into the first period.
Brock Paul drew Waterloo even just 33 seconds after that inital goal as he netted a pass from Connor Caponi. Blumel’s first goal of the hat trick gave the Black Hawks a lead they never relinquished.
Griffin Ness scored off a Ryan Drkulec assist 32 seconds into the third period and Blumel added his final two goals in the stanza. Waterloo goalie Logan Stein stopped 34 of 35 shots to scure the win.
The Black Hawks were out-shot 35-33.
