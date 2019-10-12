WATERLOO -- The Waterloo Black Hawks wasted little time getting acquainted with Young Arena’s penalty box during Saturday night’s USHL regular-season home opener against Tri-City.
One man down, the Black Hawks thrived.
Waterloo killed seven power plays and scored a short-handed goal 20 seconds into the second period during a 1-0 victory over the Storm. In total, Tri-City finished with five more power-play opportunities and also pulled the goalie for an extra attacker in the final minute.
“It was a game-changer for sure,” Waterloo coach P.K. O’Handley said, assessing his penalty kill unit. “Your best penalty killer has to be your goalie and I thought Logan (Stein) was. The scheme we were able to go against them with, and the guys that went, did a nice job.”
The Black Hawks (5-0-0-0) remain the Western Conference’s only undefeated team, while a Tri-City squad (1-2-1-1) they defeated in overtime during the Fall Classic dropped its first true road contest.
With plenty of support from his teammates, Waterloo's Stein finished with 26 saves during his first start of the season. The 18-year-old from Suwanee, Ga., finished with a 16-6-1 record for the Black Hawks last season before Evan Fear took over as the primary starter down the stretch.
“You always want to start well,” Stein said. “The team helped me out tonight and I think I did my job.”
Stein secured Friday’s comeback win at Cedar Rapids in relief of starter Gabriel Carriere.
“He played well and we just felt he deserved to go today, and he earned the game tonight,” O’Handley said. “I think it is a two-goalie league and we feel we have two good ones. They’re going to push each other, and that’s important.”
Showcasing strong defense throughout this contest, Waterloo’s penalty kill unit transitioned steals into scoring chances on multiple occasions. One of those chances proved successful after the Black Hawks began the second stanza down a man.
Forward Patrick Guzzo showcased his speed, taking a steal in the defensive zone, drawing a defender past the blue line and dishing across the slot to an open Connor Caponi for the one-timer into the net.
“We have the best penalty kill in the league, led by Patrick Guzzo and Connor Caponi,” Stein said. “We just had to step up there. … Those two kids are some of the best skaters on our team and probably some of the best skaters in the league. When they create a turnover like that, they’re going to capitalize more times than not.”
The Black Hawks’ toughest challenge came 3 minutes, 14 seconds into the third period when Ethan Szmagaj was assessed a four-minute high-sticking double minor. One shot missed off the far post, but the Storm were unable to generate any other quality chances.
“We were short-handed too much, but that certainly won us the game tonight,” O’Handley added.
Waterloo’s Stein then rode out the Storm, denying a flurry of three shots during an attacking sequence. Stein later made a diving stop off a pass from Cole McWard to Kyle Aucion with two minutes remaining.
“I thought he was calm,” O’Handley said. “He made the right saves, didn’t give a lot of pucks back, and when we broke down he made some epic saves.”
